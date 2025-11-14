Why the Brenton Strange Return Won't Happen vs. Chargers
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars will have to wait even longer for the return of Brenton Strange.
The Jaguars' ascending second-year tight end will miss his fifth game in a row in Week 11 after being ruled out on Friday for the tilt vs. the Los Angeles Chargers. Strange spent four weeks on injured reserve with a hip injury but returned to practice this week as he was placed on the designated to return list. After limited days on Wednesday and Thursday, Strange did not practice on Friday.
“Yeah, it's great to have him back out there. You want him out there as much as you can," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said on Friday.
"Obviously, we're continuing to take it day-by-day, but I just know that we're a better offense right when he's on the grass and I know how much he wants it. I know how much he's put into his rehab and the time off. So, hopefully we can continue to get more.”
Other Injury Woes
Also listed as out by the Jaguars are cornerback Jourdan Lewis, tight end Hunter Long, and offensive tackle Anton Harrison. Wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. is questionable with an ankle injury, while the Jaguars do not have an injury designation for Parker Washington.
With Harrison set to miss Sunday's game, the Jaguars appear set to start veteran backup Cole Van Lanen at right tackle across from left tackle Walker Little. Van Lanen started for the Jaguars at left guard last week after guard Ezra Cleveland was ruled out. Cleveland is returning this week, moving Van Lanen over to the right side.
“Yeah, very pleased with Cole as the whole season. He came in obviously, multiple instances having helped us either get through games, starting games," Coen said on Friday when asked about Van Lanen and his season to this point.
"Cole, he does the preparation, the trust that he has in that room with those guys. It's a good group that trust each other. So, I have a ton of faith in Cole this week stepping in if he has to and continue to keep playing at a high level for us. So, his pad level, we talked about wanting to continue to improve and staying lower and when he's lower, he's able to be a little bit more explosive. So, I've been very pleased with Cole.”
