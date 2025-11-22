Three Reasons Why Jaguars Should Sign Brandon Aiyuk in Offseason
Through the first 11 games of the season, the Jacksonville Jaguars currently sit as the seventh seed in the AFC playoffs with seven weeks to go. Head coach Liam Coen has taken them to a spot fans were not expecting before the season, as the Jaguars could be leaving the 2025 season as a playoff competitor, opening the door to add a premier player in free agency.
News broke on Friday that the San Francisco 49ers and All-Pro wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk are likely to part ways this offseason, opening a new door for the top playmaker to choose his new home in 2026.
Could the Jaguars be a team that pursues and signs one of the best wide receivers in the league, when healthy? Here are three reasons why they should in the offseason.
Aiyuk would be the Jaguars best playmaker
Plain and simple. Travis Hunter is a true weapon for Jacksonville when healthy, and Brian Thomas Jr. can be a terrific talent. However, Hunter's injury plus Thomas's inconsistencies leave the door open for general manager James Gladstone to add another weapon, especially with Dyami Brown and Jakobi Meyers being pending free agents.
Aiyuk is an exceptional player with outstanding ball skills, size, athleticism, and route-running ability against man coverage that makes him the player he is before and after the catch. Liam Coen would appreciate his value as a perimeter blocker as well, quickly making Aiyuk the best pass-catcher and overall playmaker on the Jaguars offense.
Jaguars trajectory is trending upward
Free agents want to play for winning organizations or ones that have an upward swing in their trajectory. The Jaguars, through 11 games, have shown marked improvements under Coen and Gladstone despite an aging defense and inconsistencies on their roster as a whole. If Jacksonville makes the postseason after all, it opens the door for a wave of quality players to join the organization through free agency.
Adding Aiyuk to the roster would be similar to having a first-round pick in this year's draft. Yes, his medicals will have to be checked out before Gladstone & Co. take a serious look at him. However, his playmaking ability would open up the Jaguars' offense in more ways than one.
Jaguars could acquire Aiyuk on a cheaper deal
Back to the injury, Aiyuk has not played this season after suffering a torn ACL and MCL last season against the Kansas City Chiefs, cutting his season short, and being further placed on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list. The 49ers have already voided all gurantees on Aiyuk's contract, allow for the split between player and team.
Aiyuk may come at a lower cost than anticipated. It's possible he could sign a one-year deal, paving the way for a future extension—either during the season or in 2027—which would allow Jacksonville to continue strengthening their roster depth and fostering youth development. Additionally, an incentive-laden, budget-friendly contract would benefit the Jaguars, though Gladstone and Coen could still consider offering a significant deal.
Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Jaguars when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.
For the latest news, analysis, breakdowns, and stories, follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.