Jaguars Announce Significant London Schedule Update for 2026

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- As a part of the Jacksonville Jaguars' ongoing mission to renovate EverBank Stadiunto into the Stadium of the Future, the Jaguars announced a significant update to their international series on Wednesday.

The Jaguars will be slated to play two home games in London in 2026 -- one at Wembley Stadium and one at Tottenham. The Jaguars will be playing home games at reduced capacity in 2026 due to the renovations to EverBank Stadium, which means the Jaguars will now be back-to-back in London once again.

London Update

"The Jaguars’ NFL-required games are currently slated to occur in 2027 and 2030 or soon after. However, the NFL has agreed to move that second NFL-required game to 2026 when EverBank Stadium is at reduced seating capacity. Moving that game to 2026, combined with the Jaguars’ annual London game, will result in the Jaguars playing back-to-back games in London during the 2026 NFL season – one at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and the other at Wembley Stadium," the Jaguars said in a release.

"As a result of the NFL’s support, the Jaguars will no longer be required to play an NFL International Game in that second window, allowing for an additional home game in the Stadium of the Future at full capacity. This additional 2026 game in London was always a possibility per the stadium agreement struck between the Jaguars and the City of Jacksonville in 2024. With the two games in London in 2026, this gives the Jaguars, at minimum, a critical and opportune two-week, in-season construction window."

Mayor Donna Deegan addresses the audience from the stage of the Mandarin High School auditorium during Wednesday evening's stadium proposal presentation. About 250 people gathered in the auditorium at Mandarin High School Wednesday evening, May 15, 2024 to hear Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan, Jaguars President Mark Lamping, and the city's lead negotiator Mike Weinstein as they hosted the first of the planned town hall meetings with residents about the proposed deal between the city and the | Bob Self/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

“Last season was my first experience in London as head coach of the Jaguars, and my immediate takeaway was London is undoubtedly our home away from home.” Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said.

“We have a passionate and knowledgeable fan base in London, built over time and still growing, and we’re making a positive impact with fans throughout the United Kingdom as well. That’s something our entire organization, starting with our ownership, has worked very hard to achieve and takes great pride in further developing each season. With two games in London in 2026, it’s going to be great fun for our fans in London as well as for everyone in Jacksonville who will be making the trip. I’m definitely looking forward to it, and I know our players are happy to return as well.”

Jan 11, 2026; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Fans during the first half of an AFC Wild Card Round game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Buffalo Bills at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Jaguars’ home opponents in 2026 are division rivals Houston, Indianapolis and Tennessee, as well as Pittsburgh, Cleveland, New England, Philadelphia, and Washington.

"The Jaguars will also return to Wembley Stadium as part of their multi-year commitment to playing games in the U.K. – the third time the side have played back-to-back games in the U.K. The Jaguars have played in 14 regular season games in London since 2013, 11 at Wembley and three at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium," the NFL said.

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"The Commanders’ and Jaguars’ opponents, along with the game dates and kickoff times, will be announced when the full 2026 NFL schedule is released this spring."

The games in London will be part of an NFL record nine international games in 2026 across four continents, seven countries and eight stadiums.

Jacksonville Jaguars Owner Shad Khan spoke about why they chose James Gladstone for the general manager position during a press conference Monday morning February 24, 2025 at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union]2025 | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“We heard loud and clear from our fans who said two seasons away from Jacksonville was too many, so we are delighted to be able to provide another season in EverBank Stadium to our fans,” said Jaguars President Mark Lamping. “Coming off an incredible 13-win season of Jaguars football and with the reduced capacity, we expect demand for tickets to outstrip supply in 2026. We appreciate our fans’ patience during the construction period and look forward to providing the state-of-the-art Stadium of the Future they deserve in 2028.”

Immediately upon the conclusion of the Jaguars’ 2025 football season, Stadium of the Future construction ramped up, including expanded work on the exterior of the stadium and partial in-bowl demolition. Work continues constructing the expanded main concourse, which will provide a more convenient and safer navigation of the stadium by patrons in 2028. Steel trusses are also being installed around the outside of the stadium which will ultimately support the canopy structure that will cover and cool the facility.

The schedule is determined and approved by the NFL and typically released in mid-May. Per normal protocol and consistent with all other Clubs, the Jaguars have submitted their scheduling requests to the NFL Office for consideration.

