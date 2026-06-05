Jaguars' Anton Harrison Gets Elite-Level Comparison From Rival Will Anderson

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Every time the Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans played each other for years, there was one matchup to watch: star pass-rusher Josh Hines-Allen vs. star left tackle Laremy Tunsil.

The heavyweight bout was appointment viewing twice a year, but nothing remains a constant for too long in the NFL. Tunsil has since moved on to the Washington Commanders, and a new popcorn-worthy matchup on the edge has taken the torch and run with it over the last few years: Texans' star pass-rusher Will Anderson Jr. vs. Jaguars star right tackle Anton Harrison.

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Anton Harrison (77) runs on the field before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 41-7, capturing the AFC South title. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This week, Anderson confirmed the stakes of those battles and then some by paying Harrison the highest compliment one could: comparing him to Tunsil.

"The Jaguars, my guy at the Jaguars [Anton Harrison]. He kinda reminds me of LT a little bit. Same size, athletic build ... Always a good matchup," Anderson told Myles Garrett when the two discussed the best tackles they have faced on the Chasing 10 Fishing w. Randy Moss show.

Texans star Will Anderson Jr. showing some love for Anton Harrison 🔥



[via Chasing 10 Fishing w/ Randy Moss]#Jaguars | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/5ShgI6rBC5 — 1010 XL / 92.5 FM (@1010XL) June 3, 2026

Anderson vs. Harrison

Drawing such a compliment from Anderson is certainly noteworthy considering the career he has had thus far. He is one of the best defenders in the NFL and just a few years into his career already looks like a likely future Hall of Famer. For him to point out Harrison as one of his top battles says something.

According to NextGenStats, Anderson was No. 2 amongst qualified edge defenders in pressure rate last year with 19.5%, trailing only all-world pass-rusher Micah Parsons. Anderson also led the NFL in third-down pressure rate, and his 47 pressures on third down this season were the most by a player in a single season since 2018.

Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (51) warms up before the start of Sunday's game. The Jacksonville Jaguars hosted the Houston Texans at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. Sunday, September 24, 2023. [Bob Self/Florida Times-Union] | Bob Self/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

In short, Anderson is the elite of the elite. With that said, the numbers reflect Anderson's statements. In his 17 regular-season games last year, Anderson had his fifth- and sixth-lowest pressure rates of his season in his two games against the Jaguars. Harrison allowed only one pressure in Week 3 against the Texans, though he did allow four in Week 10's rematch.

The numbers go beyond 2025 though. In 2024, Anderson's two worst games of the year came against the Jaguars and Harrison, efforts where he posted just three pressures in 59 pass-rushes. And in Harrison's rookie year in 2023, Anderson's second-worst pressure-rate game came against the Jaguars in Week 12 -- a game in which Harrison did not allow a single pressure.

Jan 12, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (51) leaves the field following an AFC Wild Card Round win against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Harrison has consistently been able to match up well with Anderson through his three years starting, and he has in many ways served as the Jaguars' top response to the Texans' elite pass-rusher and the rest of their defense. Even in Harrison's worst season in 2024, he performed much better against Anderson than most.

That is one of the many reasons Harrison has become such a key piece of the Jaguars' future. The Jaguars picked up Harrison's fifth-year option this offseason and it would be a surprise if he doesn't sign a big-money deal with the Jaguars within the next year or so. The fact that he can consistently perform well against the best player he faces every year says a lot about the player he has been, and the Jaguars are even more excited about the player he can continue to become.

Sep 21, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman Anton Harrison (77) blocks against the Houston Texans at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

"He's a guy, he knows this, that his ceiling is essentially as high as he wants it to be," Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski said last week.

"So that's a beautiful predicament to be in because we're going to push him to continue to push beyond where he is at right now, no matter where that is. He's going to be responsible for his end of it, and we got to be responsible for our end of it, giving him the opportunity and tools to continue to elevate.”

Harrison is entering a pivotal fourth season in which the Jaguars will once again lean on him to help lead the offensive line. Harrison told us at the start of OTAs that he is looking to take on more of a leadership role within the unit as he becomes more and more of a veteran, and all expectations within Jacksonville are for him to take another leap this season.

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Anton Harrison (77) asks a referee if is lined up correctly after getting penalized multiple times during the first half in an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars will need Harrison week-in and week-out to ensure they meet their expectations as a team, but he is arguably their most important player not named Trevor Lawrence when it comes to the AFC South race vs. the Texans and Anderson.

Harrison has been up to the challenge before, and even Anderson is saying it.