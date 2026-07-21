3 Training Camp Questions for Jaguars OL: Addressing the LT Situation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars' offensive line was one of the team's most pleasant surprises a year ago, and the Jaguars are entering 2026 with mostly the same crew. Will the results remain the same?

That is a key question facing the Jaguars ahead of next week's training camp, but it is not the only question facing the Jaguars' line before the first practice.

So, what are the key questions facing the Jaguars' offensive line b efore Wednesday? We break it all down below.

Who Will Start at LT vs. the Browns?

Jacksonville Jaguars Offensive Line Coach Shaun Sarrett coaches Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Cole Van Lanen (70) during the fourth organized team activity at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. Tuesday, May 27, 2025. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

If all things were equal, this would not even be a question for the Jaguars. Jacksonville made Cole Van Lanen their long-term left tackle last year when they signed him to an in-season contract extension, and he would be easily slotted into the Jaguars' starting lineup when it comes to their Week 1 game against the Cleveland Browns if he was healthy. But, as we all know, that is not the case.

The Jaguars have said that Van Lanen is expected to be back on the practice field at some point in training camp, though it remains to be seen both when that will be, and what it will look like. If Van Lanen is not healthy in time for Week 1, then Walker Little is the clear answer at left tackle. But the fact that there is even a question to begin with is not a good sign for the Jaguars' offensive line and their hopes to put the best five talents together.

Can Wyatt Milum Push Patrick Mekari?

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman Wyatt Milum (64) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the most exciting picks the Jaguars made in the 2025 NFL Draft was third-round offensive lineman Wyatt Milum, who brought size, explosiveness, experience, and versatility to the Jaguars' offensive line room. Milum did not play much as a rookie due to a variety of factors, with the primary one being injuries, but will that change this season?

If it is going to, it will depend on whether he can push Patrick Mekari at right guard. Mekari was a big-money signing last offseason, but he dealt with injuries and penalties last season and, if any spot on the offensive line would be open to potential improvement, then it would be right guard. Mekari is experienced and has the versatility working in his favor, but the Jaguars might want to see some results from their investment in Milum sooner rather than later.

What Does the Next Step Look Like for Anton Harrison?

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Anton Harrison (77) runs on the field before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 41-7, capturing the AFC South title. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars saw right tackle Anton Harrison produce a career year last season, and the expectations for him entering the 2026 season are the highest they have been since he was drafted in the first-round in 2023. Harrison had his fifth-year option picked up by the Jaguars this offseason, which means a big pay-day is near in his future as long as he meets those high expectations.

What exactly does that look like, though? Harrison had a strong year in 2025, but there are areas of his game that he can still hone in on and improve, such as his run-blocking and his overall week-to-week consistency. Harrison has the talent to be one of the best tackles in all of football, and we will soon find out if he can hit that lofty mark.