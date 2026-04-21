Jaguars Should Consider Radical Plan for Anton Harrison's Next Step

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars officially picked up Anton Harrison's fifth-year option on Monday, just as they said they would in Phoenix last month.

The Jaguars know Harrison is a key piece of their future and a true cornerstone player on offense. After deciding his long-term fate with Monday's decision, the Jaguars should consider this radical plan for his next step forward.

September 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Anton Harrison (77) during the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Radical Plan

Simply put, the Jaguars have real offensive tackle questions entering the week of the 2026 NFL Draft. That is one reason we have consistently been mocking offensive linemen to the Jaguars in recent weeks, and the Jaguars could find a solution with Harrison: move him to left tackle. Why move Harrison after a career year and right after they paid Cole Van Lanen, you ask?

Because it is how the 2026 Jaguars can be at their best, and there is virtually no chance it harms the 2027 Jaguars. Harrison, a college left tackle, has played every snap of his Jaguars career on the right side but did spend a few training camp reps at left tackle. With questions about Van Lanen's timeline, Harrison could be the Jaguars' best option at left tackle.

Sep 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Anton Harrison (77) takes the field prior to a game against the Carolina Panthers at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

After sustaining a knee injury late last season that forced him to miss the Jaguars' playoff game vs. the Buffalo Bills, it remains to be seen exactly when Van Lanen will return. Liam Coen did not have specifics on Monday at the start of the Jaguars' offseason program regarding Van Lanen and Travis Hunter both being at 100%.

"I don't have exact timelines on some of those guys. I think obviously Travis [WR/DB Travis Hunter], Cole [OL Cole Van Lanen], those guys aren't going to be probably doing too much throughout the offseason program, in terms of practice," Coen said. "They'll be doing a lot of rehab, getting on the side, being able to utilize some of the virtual meeting room downstairs to get some mental reps in there. That's a way that we can kind of facilitate some of the reps that they're missing."

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Anton Harrison (77) rests during stretches during an NFL training camp fifth session at the Miller Electric Center, Monday, July 28, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With Van Lanen's status uncertain, it stands to reason this will be a storyline that tracks into training camp. And it is not as if the Jaguars do not have other options at left tackle -- Walker Little was their Week 1 starting left tackle for a reason last year. He is still a starting tackle in the NFL, and the Jaguars can win in Week 1 if he starts there.

But when the Jaguars paid Van Lanen so quickly after making him the starting left tackle last year, they made it clear that Little's long-term future, right or not, is likely with a different franchise. It is hard to see Little as the 2027 tackle, whereas Harrison could be that player. He could use 2026 as a year to make the complete transition to left tackle, since this is a time where the Jaguars could actually benefit from him swapping sides.

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Anton Harrison (77) asks a referee if is lined up correctly after getting penalized multiple times during the first half in an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As for the right tackle spot? Maybe have Little hold it down until Van Lanen is healthy enough to kick out to right tackle. While Van Lanen got paid tackle money, he proved last year he can play every position on the offensive line. There is a sample size of strong play from Van Lanen at right tackle. But the Jaguars would also have other options.

The Jaguars could draft a rookie tackle, for instance. They could also move right guard Patrick Mekari to right tackle, where he has started games before, and start former third-round pick Wyatt Milum at right guard. They have a lot of options on hand, and now is the time to start considering them all.