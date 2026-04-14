The Best Second-Round Gems in Jaguars History (And How They Were Found)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The second-round of the NFL Draft is the highest focus of the Jacksonville Jaguars' draft plans, so it is past time to take a look at the greatest second-round hits in franchise history.

We covered the best first-round picks the Jaguars have ever made yesterday. Now as James Gladstone prepares to make his first pick in the second-round this year, we take a look at the top second-round picks to ever don the Jaguars' uniform.

RB Maurice Jones-Drew (2006)

Oct 13, 2013; Denver, CO, USA;Jacksonville Jaguars running back Maurice Jones-Drew (32) runs in the third quarter against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. The Broncos defeated the Jaguars 35-19. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Jaguars have a long history of first-round running backs, including Fred Taylor, Leonard Fournette and, most recently, Travis Etienne. But is is Maurice Jones-Drew who is the only one who can be in the same conversation as Taylor, and he was not even the first player from UCLA the Jaguars took that year: that would be tight end Marcedes Lewis.

A larger-than-life talent, Jones-Drew's 5-foot-7 frame likely scared off teams in the first-round. The Jaguars landed him near the end of the second, and he went on to become one of the best players in franchise history. In eight years, he recorded 10,9444 yards from scrimmage and 79 touchdowns ... and was almost a third-round pick.

Center Brad Meester (2000)

Oct 28, 2012; Green Bay, WI, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars center Brad Meester (63) during warmups prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Packers defeated the Jaguars 24-15. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

The building block of the Jaguars' offensive line for over a decade, it is hard to argue against Brad Meester as the best-ever offensive lineman in franchise history who wasn't Tony Boselli. In 14 years with the Jaguars, he started all 16 games in a season 11 times and ended up missing only 15 games over a storied career that saw him dominate the center position.

Why was Meester, picked No. 60 overall, not in the first? The long-time Iowa Man went to Northern Iowa, a school that is not exactly known for putting out high draft picks. The Jaguars bet on Meester's traits, though, and it paid off in a big way.

LB Daryl Smith (2004)

Jan 2, 2011; Houston, TX, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Daryl Smith (52) prepares for a game against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Arguably the greatest linebacker in franchise history, it is nothing short of a travesty that the Jaguars ever let Daryl Smith suit up for another franchise. In nine seasons as the heart and soul of the Jaguars' defense, Smith started 124 games, recorded nearly 700 tackles, 25 interceptions, 21.5 sacks,57 tackles for loss, and nine forced fumbles. He was perhaps the most underrated linebacker of a generation.

Why did Smith fall to the second round? That is a great question, and one without a clear answer. He started for Georgia Tech for years and seemed destined to be a productive pro. The Jaguars were lucky enough to be the team he fell to.

CB Rashean Mathis (2003)

Rashean Mathis takes to the field in a cloud of smoke before the start of a game on Sept. 16, 2012. (Bob Self/The Times-Union) | Bob Self/Florida Times-Union via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Jalen Ramsey might be the most talented defensive back in franchise history, but Rashean Mathis is the best Jaguars cornerback ever. There was a reality where Mathis, who played for the Jaguars for 10 years and recorded 30 interceptions, never ended up a second-round pick to begin with, and for him it begun in high school.

Mathis was primed to be one of the top recruits in the state of Florida while attending Englewood High School in Jacksonville, but a broken leg in his senior year led to him going to Bethune-Cookman University instead of other major programs in Florida. He starred there, and the Jaguars were able to take advantage.

DE Tony Brackens (1996)

Nov 13, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; A detail view of a Jacksonville Jaguars helmet against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The all-time leader in franchise sacks before Josh Hines-Allen broke the record last season, Tony Brackens was a slam-dunk pick for the Jaguars. He was not exactly underrated in College after setting records and being an All-American in 1995. But, somehow, he got out of the first-round and the Jaguars drafted him to become a key piece of their defense for years to come.

Brackens was perhaps considered undersized for the position at the time, but he would have perfectly fit into today's error. He was a geniune No. 1 pass-rusher, and there is a reason he held the record as long as he did with 55.0 career sacks.