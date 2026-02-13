Jaguars' Biggest 2026 Roster Decision Is Abundantly Clear

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have quite a few big decisions on the horizon in 2026. But what is the biggest?

From the fate of Travis Hunter's usage to 11 draft picks at the disposal of general manager James Gladstone, and all the way to big names set to hit free agency, there is no shortage of storylines to follow when it comes to the Jaguars' offseason.

Biggest Decision

Pro Football Focus recently took a look at the biggest roster decision facing each team entering the offseason, and the answer for the Jaguars is as clear as it has been since before the offseason even began: the future of Devin Lloyd.

"The Jaguars elevated themselves in Liam Coen’s first season, going 13-4 while owning the seventh-best overall PFF grade. Lloyd was one of the biggest factors in the team’s rise, but he could have already played his last snap in Jacksonville. The former first-round pick flourished before his contract expired with an 88.4 overall PFF grade and an 85.2 PFF run-defense grade," PFF said.

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) looks on from the sideline during the fourth quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 41-7, capturing the AFC South title. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Lloyd was even better in coverage, bumping his mark from 62.6 to 78.9 and his passer rating when targeted from 125.0 to 71.1. Lloyd’s fit as the centerpiece in Anthony Campanile’s defense is obvious, and he helped the unit sit sixth in EPA per play. But with the Jaguars having negative cap space and without any major deals to restructure, it may be an uphill battle to keep Lloyd — who should have a massive market at only 27 years old."

The Lloyd question has hovered over the Jaguars since the start of the season. Lloyd looked like a Defensive Player of the Year candidate during the first month of the season, but a calf injury sidelined him for a few weeks before he returned back strong.

Feb 2, 2026; San Francisco, CA, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) during AFC practice at the NFL Flag Fieldhouse at Moscone Center South Building. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Upon his return, Lloyd's play remained at a high level and he was named a second-team All-Pro and a Pro Bowl alternate. Now, the Jaguars now have to see if it is even possible to broker a return after he had such a dynamic contract year.

"Extremely happy for Devin and his production this season and finding real footing in a way that aligned with what he knew he could be," Gladstone said last month.

"Look forward to working through the offseason process with our coaching staff and everyone else to determine what's best for everybody and seeing if there's something to be done. But nonetheless, the role that he had in what we did this season was real and I think it was very vivid for all to see."

