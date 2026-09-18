The Biggest Decisions Jaguars' Liam Coen Has to Make Against the Broncos Are Clear

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- If there is one set of decisions that could truly make a world of difference for the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 2 vs. the Denver Broncos, it is clear where it is going to come from: the kicking game.

There are plenty of factors at hand when playing at Mile High Stadium, from the stadium atmosphere to the natural road game disadvantage after a trip from Florida. But for all of these factors, the most important might be how the field impacts the kicking game considering the circumstances with the natural elevation of the city.

Sep 13, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen in the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Browns at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The ST Battle

The Jaguars' normally elite special teams unit was not quite as impressive in Week 1 against the Cleveland Browns, with the Jaguars allowing over 200 yards of kick return yards. The Jaguars only had 1-of-7 kickoffs go for touchbacks in Week 1, but there have only been 26 touchbacks on 183 kickoffs in the NFL this year in general. For as much as people say "just kick it out of the endzone," it does not appear as if the NFL has deemed that the correct strategy.

The kicking game also played a key role the last time these two teams played, with Will Lutz missing a 44-yard field goal in the first-quarter when it was still 0-0. The Jaguars scored on the next drive, and the upset was on. Meanwhile, the Jaguars had Cam Little make both of his field goals and all of his extra points.

There was also the kickoff game. The Jaguars started drives at their own 41 and 33 to set up the field position game, while Little hit two touchbacks on kickoffs. The game within the game will take some serious consideration and discipline from Coen and special teams coordinator Heath Farwell, especially after the way last week's special teams reps went.

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen gives a thumbs up while talking with special teams Heath Farwell during the first day of NFL Training Camp at the Miller Electric Center on Wednesday, July 29, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"The kicking game in general I think is a little bit impacted and affected, especially in that stadium. There's, a little bit of a difference with the success rates on kicks in general field goals, distances, yardages there a little bit as well," Coen said Friday at the Miller Electric Center.

"That's something that we have to take into consideration. And we talked about at game management. And I think it comes down to, or how are we covering too? How are we covering these things? Are they getting explosives? Are they getting hidden yards within the game throughout kickoff and kickoff return?"

Coen has plenty of decisions on hand when they kick off against the Broncos on Sunday. How many snaps will Travis Hunter play on offense? How will the Jaguars defend Jaylen Waddle? Who will lead the passing attack? But of all of these decisions, the one that could make the biggest hidden difference is the one Coen will make each time Cam Little and Logan Cooke hit the field.

Special teams have helped the Jaguars win games in the past, and in a tough road contest like Week 2, they will need it again.