BJ Green's Injury Could Present 1 Young Jaguars Defender With Key Opportunity

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars got some rough injury news to kick off the week, with the franchise placing second-year defensive end B.J. Green on injured reserve.

“He'll be out for a little bit here and we announced that we're putting him on IR. Unfortunate for B.J., did it on the first play of the game and really played another, like, 15 snaps with an injury," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said on Wednesday. "And so, it kind of tells you about the guy, the type of dude that he is. He did not want to come out. Hurting for him because of how well he performed throughout training camp, how much work he put into this offseason, how much he really wanted to help this team this year, and he'll get his opportunity to do so. Unfortunately, we’ll have to wait a couple weeks here.”

But while the Jaguars will be without Green for the short-term, it could mean some good news for one young Jaguars defender: linebacker Jack Kiser.

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Jack Kiser (54) runs off the field after the game of an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Colts 36-19. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Kiser's Promotion

With Green out for at least the next four weeks, it is Kiser who is getting the promotion to the active roster ahead of the Jaguars' other practice squad options, and even new Jaguars linebacker B.J. Ojulari. That does not mean Kiser is about to jump into the linebacker rotation, especially after the performances of Ventrell Miller, Foyesade Oluokun, and Branson Combs in Week 1. But it should mean an important special teams role for Kiser for at least the next month.

The Jaguars struggled on special teams in a big way in Week 1, especially in terms of kickoff coverage. With Green now out after serving as a key piece of the Jaguars' coverage units on special teams, Kiser will have a chance to carve out a role for special teams coordinator Heath Farwell as he continues to develop at linebacler.

“You always want to try to give your guys a little bit of time and especially when they've had the injury bug. [LB] Jalen McLeod, for instance, did not play at all for us last year and really didn't have much time at all. And so, then he gets an opportunity in a preseason game and is able to do some good things that we want to continue to work with him," Coen said Wednesday.

"And Jack's similar in terms of obviously he was able to help us more on special teams last year. He got some quality snaps at linebacker in some games last year as well, but I'm glad to have him up and be able to continue working with Jack.”

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars special teams coordinator Heath Farwell and linebacker Jack Kiser (54) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Kiser can prove to be an impact player on special teams, he could ensure that he remains on the 53-man roster even when Green returns. A fourth-round pick last season, Kiser was waived at this year's 53-man roster cut down day before signing back to the practice squad, which is not the traditional path for a somewhat-high selection.

But as a result of Green's injury, Kiser has a chance to once again show what the Jaguars what he can do, and how he can contribute.