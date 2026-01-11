Jaguars vs. Bills Wild Card Weekend Live Game Thread

At long last, the playoffs are back in Duval. It's only been three years since EverBank Stadium hosted the Los Angeles Chargers, but it's felt like a lifetime. The Jacksonville Jaguars fought tooth and nail in their first campaign under Head Coach Liam Coen to get here. They went 13-4, including an eight-game win streak to close out the regular season and clinch the AFC South in the finale.



For their efforts, they were rewarded with a first-round matchup with the Buffalo Bills. It's hardly a favorable draw. All Jacksonville has heard this season is that this is the year for Josh Allen to reach the pinnacle. With no Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, or Joe Burrow standing in his way in the AFC, it'd be a travesty if he couldn't lead his Bills to the Super Bowl. Well, the Jaguars have to ensure that Trevor Lawrence spoils that narrative.



Sep 23, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) hands off to running back James Cook (4) against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

How the Jaguars match up with the Bills



On paper, the Jacksonville Jaguars are the better team. They finished with a better record than the Buffalo Bills, earning the right to host this upcoming clash. It's more than just their respective place in the standings, though. Jacksonville matches up extremely well with Buffalo.



The Bills had the number one rushing attack in the NFL this season. The Jaguars were first in defending the run, both in yards per game and yards per carry. Jacksonville's ground game might have regressed statistically down the stretch, but Head Coach Liam Coen has flexed his capabilities as a run-scheme designer all year. Trevor Lawrence and the passing game heated up down the stretch and should have the weapons necessary to take advantage of the Bills' shaky secondary. However, Josh Allen's star power and Buffalo's edge in postseason experience might just be enough to overcome all of that.



Oct 8, 2023; London, United Kingdom; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) is pressured by Buffalo Bills defensive end Leonard Floyd (56) and linebacker Terrel Bernard (43) during the second half of an NFL International Series game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Injury Report



The Bills are getting the short end of the stick on the injury report. While the Jaguars' Cole Van Lanen, who started the last five games at left tackle, is listed as questionable, that's the only player who might be out for Jacksonville, save for their existing season-ending injuries.



Meanwhile, Buffalo could be without two defensive starters: linebacker Terrel Bernard, who's confirmed out, and Shaq Thompson, who's questionable. Matt Prater could also miss the game due to a hamstring injury. Even if he's able to go, his range could be severely limited. Backup running back Ty Johnson is also questionable, while Maxwell Hairston has been ruled out.

