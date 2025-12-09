Breaking Down Jaguars' Push For AFC South Title

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Things in the AFC South are just getting started.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are entering Week 15 with a one-game lead in the AFC South over the Houston Texans and a 1.5-game lead over the Indianapolis Colts following their big Week 14 win, but there is still a lot of football left to be played.

We discuss the Jaguars' push for an AFC South title against the Colts and Texans in today's episode of the Jacksonville Jaguars Insider Podcast.

To watch today's episode, view below.

For the Jaguars, their destiny is firmly in their hands. The Jaguars are likely one or two more wins away from securing a playoff spot in some sense, but there is a genuine scenario in which the Jaguars have to will have to win out to fend off a red-hot Texans team.

The Jaguars have been able to fuel themselves all season off the lack of national respect they have been given dating all the way back to when Liam Coen was hired and introduced in January. Even at 9-4, the talk about the AFC South race has been more about the floundering Colts or the second-place Texans and not the leading Jaguars.

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen challenges the spot of the down during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Colts 36-19. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“It’s easy, man. It's easy. We'll have plenty to continue to—we're not, I hate to say it, but we're not in a position to act like that. We know what happens when we let the foot off a little bit," Coen said on Monday.

"We've seen what that looks like. And I think when you learn from those moments and those times and games, it's our job to hold that standard to not let ourselves get to that position. Are we going to play perfectly every single snap in every single game? Probably not, but if we can have the right mindset and mentality for 60 minutes and four quarters, I feel a lot better about that.”

Dec 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen stands on the field during the first half against the Indianapolis Colts at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

Coen and the Jaguars still have two AFC South games left on the schedule; one on the road against the Colts in two weeks and the home finale against the Titans. With the Texans facing one of the NFL's easiest schedules in the final weeks of the season, the Jaguars will need to keep pace each and every single week, especially in Week 16 when they travel to face the Denver Broncos.

For the Jaguars and the Texans, the race for the AFC South is officially on.

Dec 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen on the sidelines during the second half against the Indianapolis Colts at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

