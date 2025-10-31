How Jaguars' Cam Little Rediscovered His Confidence in the Bye
Cam Little might not have been the sole cause of the Jacksonville Jaguars' 35-7 blowout loss to the Los Angeles Rams in London in their last game, but he certainly didn't help matters. That final score suggests that Jacksonville was thoroughly eviscerated throughout the contest, but that's not exactly true.
The Jaguars started slowly on both sides of the ball against the Rams, but they had an opportunity to cut the lead to 11 with seven minutes left in the first half. Instead, Little hooked a 50-yard field goal wide left. LA would go on to take advantage of the short field and bury Jacksonville in a 21-0 hole.
From that point on, the Jaguars were able to move the ball decently well but couldn't come away with any points. Between the large deficit and Little's earlier miss, Head Coach Liam Coen elected to go for it on fourth down on three consecutive drives in an effort to claw back into the game. Jacksonville came up short every single time.
Cam Little desperately needed the break
The Jacksonville Jaguars' discouraging defeat to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 7 wasn't the first time Cam Little missed this season. He's struggled pretty heavily throughout the entire year. Through seven games, he's already whiffed on four field goals, increasing his career misses by 300 percent.
Coming into the season, Little's big leg was expected to be a strength and source of confidence for this team, especially after he knocked down a 70-yarder against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the preseason. The Jaguars aren't giving up on him yet. While some players used the Week 8 bye to recover their bodies, Little put himself to work. According to Special Teams Coordinator Heath Farwell, Jacksonville's kicker spent the break reconnecting to his roots:
"We get an opportunity, the bye week came at a perfect time for him, for me, for everybody, all our players and coaches to kind of reset, get back to what you do. Cam strikes the ball as good as anybody in the league. So, to get back to that, he was able to go home to his hometown in Oklahoma City and kick on his old goalpost. He was able to kind of reach back and kind of do the things he does, and we’ve had some great conversations — it’s been really good."
"This is part of his process as a young kicker, a young specialist. You hate to see it happen, kind of this little rough patch a little bit, but that’s just part of it. I told him, ‘You’re going to have three or four of these probably, over the course of your 15-year career. So, this is how we’re going to manage it, this is how we’re going to work through it,’ and we’re going to work through it with him. It’s a cool time for him to kind of work through it with the bye week, get extra time to do it, and I’m excited. I’m fired up to see him kick on Sunday. It’s going to be really cool to see where he’s come, and like I said, we love him to death."
To keep track of Cam Little's bounceback, follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley.
CLICK RIGHT HERE to add us on Facebook and let us know your thoughts on Cam Little's struggles so far this season.