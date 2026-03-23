Jaguars Mailbag: Addressing Draft, Major Needs Remaining and More

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The 2026 NFL Draft is officially just a month away, and the offseason is in full swing.

This week, we take Jaguars questions in our weekly mailbag about the offseason, which draft prospects could interest the Jaguars and more.

Jan 4, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone looks on from the sideline against the Tennessee Titans during the fourth quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

Jaguars Mailbag

Q: If the Jags had the first pick in this years draft and they couldn’t trade the pick, who would you take at 1?

A: Arvell Reese. I would have thought about Caleb Downs, but Reese just seems like a nightmate at the next level that Anthony Campanile could unlock with ease, whether on the edge, at linebacker, or at both spots.

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Arvell Reese (8) gets into position during the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Q: Many want the Jags to draft an edge 3 this April. I agree with this but should we have more faith in Green and Striggow? It seemed like the rush got better when they got more snaps.

A: I think this is a reasonable assumption to make. The Jaguars saw both BJ Green and Danny Striggow make important plays down the stretch, and it would not be outrageous to think both could take another leap next season. With that said, the Jaguars still lost two defensive ends to expiring deals. Perhaps the Jaguars take an edge early enough to leap either of those two, but I could see Striggow being the No. 3 defensive end in a lot of scenarios.

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone speaks during a press conference at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Q: While cap space is extremely tight, should we be concerned about the lack of action on improving the DL?

A: Concerned is not the word I would use. At this point in time, it just does not seem like the Jaguars had many external options that would be reasonable upgrades considering the money they have to spend. With that said, I do think it is clear the Jaguars have work to do here. If they don't spend some of their 11 picks on the defensive line, though, then I think you can be concerned. I do not expect that to be the case, though.

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone speaks during a press conference at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Q: Who gets an extension first: Travon Walker, Brenton Strange or Parker Washington?

A: This is a good question. I think it makes sense for the Jaguars to reach deals with all three of these players sooner than later, but one of them has to be first. I think the urgency is likely the highest on Travon Walker, though there is a strong case to be made that it should be Parker Washington, considering the fact that his role is about to expand.

Jan 4, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker (44) makes a tackle against the Tennessee Titans at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

Q: Will Travis Hunter still play enough WR to make the trade worth it?

A: That really depends on what your definitions of enough is. I think he will still have a notable role on offense and should be penciled in for at least a few touchdowns next season. If he becomes a shut-down cornerback like he should, then the question is if a lockdown cornerback who can give you a few offensive touchdowns a year is worth that deal.