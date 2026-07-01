The Jaguars Can Not Afford to Wait When it Comes to Parker Washington

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Ever since the Jacksonville Jaguars' new regime has stepped foot into Duval, things have simply gone the way they have always been supposed to.

Winning games was no problem for first-year head coach Liam Coen, who has the Jaguars entering 2026 as legit contenders in the AFC at large. Top players like Trevor Lawrence improved at lightning-quick pace, explosive new additions were made with Travis Hunter and Jakobi Meyers, and everything seems to have fallen in place.

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen is interviewed during the first day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Tuesday, June 9, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

One of the biggest reasons the last 18 months have been so smooth has been the fact that it seems like the Jaguars are knocking out contract extensions for key pieces almost biweekly at this point. Since last season began, the Jaguars have signed the likes of Jakobi Meyers, Cole Van Lanen, Montaric Brown, Travon Walker, Ross Matiscik, and Brenton Strange to big new deals.

These are all reasons why there is no reason to doubt the Jaguars will eventually make Parker Washington the next in a long line of Jaguars to get his much-deserved payday from Coen, general manager James Gladstone, and executive vice president of football operations Tony Boselli.

But for the Jaguars to get the best possible value out of a deal with Washington , they must strike sooner rather than later, and here is why.

Washington's Situation

Dec 21, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (11) makes a catch for a touchdown against the Denver Broncos during the second half at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One thing that Gladstone has done at high level in his first year-and-a-half as the Jaguars' general manager is sign players to deals early. He got Strange and Walker done before their rookie years ended, and he never let Meyers or Van Lanen close to hitting the open market. The latest payday deadline so far has been Montaric Brown, but he was still paid before the legal tampering period even started.

That is the same path Gladstone must move forward with when it comes to Washington. The wide receiver market is one that goes through its ebbs and flows, but it is always bound to explode at some point. And while Washington's deal is certainly not competing with the likes of George Pickens or Puka Nacua, the Jaguars would likely save themselves significant cap space by signing Washington before Week 1.

Washington has all of the traits of a player whose production is due to explode in 2026 as his role increases. Washington was not a full-time player for the Jaguars through the first six games last year. Thrust into a starting role once injuries hit the room, Washington saw his production explode, leading to him becoming a central piece of the offense moving into this season.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (11) catches a pass during the ninth day of an NFL football training camp practice Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. Today marked the first day of public practice inside the stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"I think really highly of Parker. I hope that Parker thinks really highly of himself in that regard too, because we think that he's capable of what he did at the end of the season last year and more than that. And I think we thought that even early in the year where the numbers statistically may not have matched what he did at the end of the year," Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski said during OTAs.

"So, it's hard for me to truly gauge how much the expectations changed, but I would say our expectation for him moving forward and currently is to continue to grow and even do more than what he did last year. I feel pretty confident saying I know he feels the same way. Not to say that we underachieved or he underachieved, but to know that he is a highly capable player who's capable of even more.”

Even more is exactly what Washington seems poised to do. With more and more receivers around the NFL getting massive deals, why should the Jaguars wait when they already know what they have in Washington?

The Jaguars have a special weapon in Washington. To ensure they keep that weapon at a price that allows them to remain flexible, they must act soon on a potential contraxt extension.