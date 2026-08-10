5 Things We Have Learned About the Jaguars at Training Camp So Far

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have wrapped up two weeks and nine practices of training camp, and there have been plenty of lessons learned.

So, what have we really learned about the 2026 Jaguars over the course of training camp so far? From the offense to the defense, we break it all down below.

Parker Washington is Indespensible

Jacksonville Jaguars Wide Receiver Parker Washington (11) shakes hands with a fan after the Jacksonville Jaguars 10th day of NFL Training Camp at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla., Sunday, August 9, 2026.[Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars entered training camp with one of the best pass-catching rooms in the entire NFL between wide receivers Parker Washington, Brian Thomas Jr., Jakobi Meyers, and Travis Hunter and tight end Brenton Strange. So far, that group has been just as good as the Jaguars hoped they would be, with each player having different standout days and moments through the first nine practices thus far. But one player still has to emerge on top as the potential alpha male of the passing game, and that player has been Washington.

Washington has consistently diced up the Jaguars' cornerbacks in coverage, getting open on all three levels of the field and making some of the biggest plays of camp. I have come away from the first two weeks of camp believing Washington will lead the Jaguars' wideouts in routes and snaps this year, and I think he is the target who will often stay on the field when the Jaguars go to two- and one-wide receiver sets in 12 and 13 formations.

Washington doesn't have a deal done yet, but he simply looks too important to the Jaguars for them to not keep around for the long-term. This was already the case before training camp started, but his performance so far has only reinforced it.

All 3 RBs Are Going to Play

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) shakes hands with running back LeQuint Allen Jr. (5) after the first day of NFL Training Camp at the Miller Electric Center on Wednesday, July 29, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

All offseason, the debate about the Jaguars' running back room centered on whether it would be led by Bhayshul Tuten or Chris Rodriguez Jr. Through two weeks, though, the only real answer we have gotten from the Jaguars' running back room is that both Tuten and Rodriguez will play quite a bit. So too will second-year running back LeQuint Allen, who is the runaway favorite to be the Jaguars' third-down back this season.

“Yeah, just great hands, good route runner. He's going to be in there because he's such a good protector, so I think the more we can do with him and getting him out on routes and concepts, the better for our offense. I know that he's capable," Trevor Lawrence said on Sunday about Allen.



"I remember watching his highlights and when we drafted him out of college and some of the crazy catches he had in college. So, we've seen him out here. He's making plays. He had a good catch down in the red zone today. If he can be a threat for us, it's real because he's going to be in on a lot of passing situations.”

Tuten and Rodriguez are getting near-equal reps, while Allen has been the Jaguars' top option on all passing downs in camp. That sounds more like a room that is about to spread the wealth than a room that is set to lean on just one face.

Travis Hunter Will Still Have a Role on Both Sides

Jacksonville Jaguars Quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) and Jacksonville Jaguars Cornerback/Wide Receiver Travis Hunter talk about a pass play during the Jacksonville Jaguars 10th day of NFL Training Camp at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla., Sunday, August 9, 2026. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Travis Hunter's exact snap split between cornerback and wide receiver will not be known until the Jaguars actually kick off the season in Week 1 against the Cleveland Browns. What has been clear through the first two weeks of camp, however, is that the Jaguars are prepared for Hunter to play a significant role on both sides of the ball. This has always been their messaging, but they have put their money where their mouth is.

Hunter has played both wide receiver and cornerback with the starting offense and starting defense in every single training camp practice to date. Last year, he would focus on one spot for the majority of a practice before switching positions at a later practice. Now, the Jaguars are making it clear where they see Hunter fitting in.

The Jaguars Have Promising Pass-Rush Depth

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end BJ Green II (95) talks on the field during the first day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Tuesday, June 9, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars' pass-rush depth was, well, questionable entering training camp. It still is a bit questionable until the Jaguars' defensive depth chart proves it on the field in Week 1 and beyond of course, but the early returns suggest the Jaguars might be better off up front than they were largely being given credit for ahead of camp, especially on the edge.

B.J. Green has been the breakout star of camp thus far, rookie Zach Durfee has provided consistent pressure, Danny Striggow has been as reliable as ever, and new defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro brings some serious juice as an interior pass-rusher. For a unit facing plenty of questions, this group has aced each test thus far.

Anton Harrison Will Be the Week 1 LT

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Anton Harrison (77) is drilled on by offensive tackle Ricky Lee (66) during the sixth day of NFL training camp at the Miller Electric Center on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Everything we have seen from the Jaguars' offensive line in recent weeks suggests to me that we are going to see Anton Harrison start the first game of his career at left tackle in Week 1. Harrison has been a right tackle-only for the Jaguars since he was drafted in 2023, but he has now spent the majority of time this training camp at left tackle. Walker Little spent the first few days at left tackle, but Harrison has been there since before the Jaguars even put on pads a week ago.

So, why do I think that means Harrison will play left tackle? Simply put, I do not think the Jaguars would spend the time and resources to have Harrison take reps at left tackle this consistently if they expected Cole Van Lanen to be available in Week 1. If the Jaguars thought Van Lanen was a sure thing for Week 1, they could have kept Harrison on the right side and had Little and Chuma Edoga take snaps at left tackle. Instead, they moved their best offensive lineman to right tackle.

Add in Little's recent injury and the Jaguars' hand might be forced when it comes to Harrison. One way or another, he seems due for a start at left tackle once the regular season rolls around.