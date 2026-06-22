Jaguars WR Parker Washington: Breakout Star Takes No. 9 Spot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars saw Parker Washington become a bonafide rising star in 2025, with Washington taking a mid-season promotion and running with it to lead the team in receiving.

Entering 2026, Washington's role is set to be even larger as he is set to be a Week 1 starter for the first time in his career. That, among other reasons, is why Washington comes in at No. 9 on our rankings of the 25-most important Jaguars entering this fall.

Why Parker Washington is So Important

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II (23) shoves Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (11) out of bounds Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, during a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Without Washington's emergence last season, there would have been no elevation of the Jaguars' passing game. Washington has always been a good player for the Jaguars who has flashed when given the chance, and last year he showed he can do more than that when a larger load is put on his plate on the offensive side of the ball.

That does not even mention his special teams ability, with Hunter proving to be one of the NFL's best returners a year ago. He was one of just four players in NFL history to have 750-plus receiving yards (847) and multiple punt return touchdowns (two) in a single season, joining WRs DeSean Jackson (2009), Troy Brown (2001) and Steve Smith Sr. in (2002)

Parker Washington's Strengths and Weaknesses

Jan 4, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (11) runs after a catch against the Tennessee Titans at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

When talking about the strengths of Washington's game, the list is ... long. Washington has shown the ability to win at the catch point. PFF ranked Washington as the third-best contested catch receiver in the entire NFL last year after he caught 65.5% of his 29 contested targets last year, with four coming down for touchdowns. This was the best win rate of any player to receiver 20-plus contested targets last year.

That does not even go to mention Washington's ability to win as a route-runner and after the catch. He has consistently proven the ability to create seperation from the slot or on the outside, as well as the ability to force broken and missed tackles thanks to his explosiveness, contact balance, and strength as a ball-carrier.

If there is an area Washington can improve, it would be when the Jaguars give him designed touches such as screens and jet sweeps, an area Liam Coen discussed earlier this offseason.

"I think activating him a little bit, continuing to work on the ball in hand stuff that he can do at a high level because of the way he's built and wired, the screen game, continuing to work on those things, the jet sweeps, getting him the ball in some of those ways, and then the complete route tree of slot, outside, being able to do all those things. I think that's a step he can take," Coen said.

What Happens if the Jaguars Need to Replace Parker Washington

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (11) scores a touchdown during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If the Jaguars need to replace Parker Washington at any time in the year due to injuries, they do have options. One of those options, of course, is last year's No. 2 pick Travis Hunter. Hunter is set to play a significant role on defense this year, but he was the one manning the starting slot receiver spot last year before his injury pushed Washington into the lineup. While the dynamic has shifted since then, Hunter is a dangerous receiver who could see his offensive role increase if they need to replace Washington.

With the way the Jaguars have invested at tight end, the Jaguars could also lean into more 12 and 13 formation looks to offset the loss of their star slot receiver if it comes to it. Jakobi Meyers has also shown the ability to play in the slot, while CJ Williams could likely do some of the things the Jaguars look for in that role.

Why We Ranked Parker Washington Here

Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford (47) tries to tackle Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (11) during the third quarter in an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. Bills lead 10-7 at the half over the Jaguars. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 27-24. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Washington proved to be one of the most dynamic and explosive players on the Jaguars' entire roster last season, and there is no reason to believe that will change entering a big contract year . Washington has made big plays throughout his entire career when given the chance, but the fact that he produced at such a high-level when given the largest role of his career yet indicates that the best has yet to come for Washington.

With his ability to play outside and in the slot, win with the ball in his hands and at the catch point, in the middle of the field and as a vertical threat, it is hard to think of what Washington can't do. Add in his punt return ability, and Washington has a complete skill-set that should be fully realized this season.