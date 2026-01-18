Jaguars Can Only Feel Regret After Divisional Round of Playoffs

The Jacksonville Jaguars had a tremendous regular season in 2025. In just their first year under Head Coach Liam Coen, they went from a four-win team to a 13-4 record, a divisional title, and the pleasure of hosting a playoff game. Unfortunately, home-field advantage wasn't enough.



The Jaguars' Cinderella run was cut short by the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card Round. Despite the loss, Jacksonville continued to show its moxie in the postseason, nearly pulling off a narrow victory over the reigning MVP, Josh Allen, and one of the winningest franchises in recent playoff history. But all that counts is the final score, in which the Jags fell short, 27-24.



Jaguars could have handled the Broncos



There was a belief that the Jacksonville Jaguars' Wild Card matchup with the Buffalo Bills potentially featured the two best teams in the AFC cannibalizing each other in the first round of the playoffs. Well, it's hard to justify that sentiment after the Bills followed up their impressive win over Jacksonville with a loss at Mile High Stadium.



While the Denver Broncos ultimately emerged victorious, it was hardly a dominant performance. If anything, Buffalo beat itself. Josh Allen played one of the worst games in his postseason career. He fumbled three times, lost two of them, and tossed two interceptions. James Cook coughed the ball up once, too, adding to the Bills' turnover deficit. Despite Denver holding a massive advantage with five takeaways to just one for Buffalo, the Broncos needed overtime to eke out a three-point win, 33-30.



The Bills got the stop on the first possession of the extra period. Unfortunately, they gave the ball right back, with Allen throwing his second interception of the day on a deep shot to Brandin Cooks. Cooks actually came down with the ball, but Ja'Quan McMillian ripped it away. Buffalo fans are uproariously insisting that his knee was down before the cornerback could take possession — and they have a solid case, too.



Aside from the turnovers, the Bills' offense was able to drive on the Broncos' elite defense with relative ease, racking up nearly 450 yards. Jacksonville couldn't get a stop in the fourth quarter of its loss to Buffalo, but it did hold Allen and the Bills to just 27 points and 340 total yards, even without a defensive takeaway. The Jaguars also did what the Bills just failed to do: beat the Broncos on the road handily. All that the Jags and their fans can do now is mourn what could have been.

