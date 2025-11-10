Jaguar Report

Jaguars Persistent Issue Killed Their Chances vs. Texans

A lot went wrong for the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 10's matchup against the Houston Texans, but one glaring problem continued to rear its ugly head.

Andy Quach

Nov 9, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen reacts on the sidelines during the first half against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
Nov 9, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen reacts on the sidelines during the first half against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
The Jacksonville Jaguars will have a lot of film to review following their Week 10 loss to the Houston Texans. This team desperately needed its Week 8 bye to shake off its back-to-back defeats to the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams. However, it could use another break after what just happened in this one.

The Jaguars weren't blown out like they were by the Rams in London. It wasn't a slugfest like it was against Seattle. Jacksonville played its most complete half of football to open up this game, then followed it up with arguably the worst 30 minutes it has put on display this season. The fourth quarter was certainly the most putrid period the Jaguars have put together this year.

Instinctively, fans and analysts will want to blame the defense for giving up three touchdowns in a row to backup quarterback Davis Mills and the Texans. However, the offense is just as much at fault for garnering just one total yard in the entire quarter, failing to give their teammates any rest and kill any clock while holding a lead.

Nov 9, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Danielle Hunter (55) attempts to sack Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) during the fourth quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Late-game disappointment

Despite giving up 20 straight points in the fourth quarter, the Jacksonville Jaguars still had a chance to win this one. After getting a stop on the Houston Texans' two-point attempt after they took the lead, the Jags found themselves down one with just over a half-minute left in the game.

After a nice return from Bhayshul Tuten to set Jacksonville up at its own 33-yard line, the offense didn't need much to get into Cam Little's field-goal range, considering he had just nailed an NFL-record 68-yarder the week prior. Trevor Lawrence took a sack on the first play of the drive, forcing the Jags to burn their final timeout to set up 2nd-and-19. The quarterback was able to get all of those yards back and more with an incredible scramble to Jacksonville's 45.

On the next snap, he found Parker Washington on a quick gain, who was pushed out of bounds at Houston's 43-yard line. At that point, it'd be a 70-yard boot from Little, which he had hit before in the preseason. However, backup lineman Chuma Edoga was called for illegal use of hands, erasing the 12-yard reception and moving the Jaguars back to their 35. The game ended on the next play when T-Law was strip-sacked by Will Anderson Jr.

Nov 9, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) looks towards the bench against the Houston Texans during the second half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Jaguars have to clean it up

Penalties cost Jacksonville all day, including a controversial defensive pass interference call on Jarrian Jones that ultimately led to the Texans' game-winner. Lawrence spoke on how flags dragged his team down:

"It is hard to overcome penalties. That’s something where we just have to be better. We've said it all season long. We have to clean up the penalties. There was too many today putting us behind the chains, especially against a really good defense and really good pass rush. You put yourself in tough situations, usually not a good result when you do that. We have it clean that up."

"For me, playing quarterback, I have to just play every play for what it is and not try to press and do certain things. I can't let the situation affect me. I thought at times I managed that well and times I didn't. I have to watch the tape and see what all kind of went wrong. I know there was a handful of plays where I have to do better, do my job, be sharper, and help the guys out around me. We'll watch it. I can't name them all right now. It definitely wasn’t a great performance for us as an offense. We have to find ways to improve."

