How Jaguars Absorbed Stunning Loss to Texans Post-Game
It didn't take long for the Jacksonville Jaguars and their fans to find themselves in a dark place once again. After a clutch overtime win against the Las Vegas Raiders after the Week 8 bye that lifted their spirits, any optimism and hope that had built up was quickly stomped out by the Houston Texans.
At 5-4, the Jaguars are still in the thick of the playoff race, and likely ahead of most people's preseason expectations for this team in its first year under a brand new system. And yet, it's hard not to feel similarly to when Jacksonville went 4-13 last year. At least, the past four games for this squad could have very well taken place in 2024.
In their last four outings, the Jaguars have won just one game by exactly one point, leading to a point differential of -42. That doesn't exactly scream "real playoff threat." Now, Jacksonville has to find a way to bounce back after a crushing 36-29 loss to the Texans to keep their postseason aspirations alive.
How can the Jaguars rebound?
It wasn't just the loss. It wasn't even the fact that they fell to another backup quarterback, allowing Davis Mills to lead the Houston Texans to victory in place of the concussed C.J. Stroud. And it's not like the Jacksonville Jaguars didn't show any encouraging signs in this game.
It's actually the opposite. Week 10's loss was so deflating because the Jags had the win in their hands and gave it away. Jacksonville led this game 17-0 at one point, 20-10 at halftime, and 29-10 to begin the fourth quarter. Then, they allowed the Texans to score 20 straight points before Trevor Lawrence was strip-sacked on the final play. Sheldon Rankins caught the ball before it could hit the turf and returned it for a touchdown to add salt to the Jaguars' gaping wounds. As brutal as that loss was for the fans to watch at home, it was exponentially more painful for Jacksonville's players who lived it. T-Law was asked by the media what the energy was like in the locker room after such a devastating experience:
"It's tough losing in general, but to lose that way and control the game and then to just kind of let it go and give it away is tough. It's tough to be in that locker room after that game like that. Guys put so much into it, and to not finish and play our best down the stretch is tough. We have to bounce back. We have a long season ahead of us. We definitely have to learn from this and not let this happen again, and we have to be able to close those games out. You have to win those."
