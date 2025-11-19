Jaguars Catch Big Break Before Cardinals Battle
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars just got some big news ahead of Week 12's battle with the Arizona Cardinals, which is critical considering the stakes facing the Jaguars while in the desert.
Big Break
The Cardinals officially ruled out starting wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. on Wednesday, marking his second missed game in a row after having apendix surgery. A top-5 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Harrison has recorded 34 receptions for 525 yards with four touchdowns in nine games this season.
While Harrison has hardly set the NFL on fire this season, he does have 12 receiving touchdowns over the last two seasons and has the type of skill set the Jaguars have struggled to defend this season. With him out of the lineup, the Jaguars can focus more heavily on Cardinals star tight end Trey McBride.
The Jaguars have caught some lucky breaks in terms of injuries from opposing teams this season. The Jaguars did not face Rashee Rice, George Kittle, or CJ Stroud in games against the Kansas City Chiefs, San Francisco 49ers and Houston Texans. Now, Harrison is the latest high-profile player they are set to avoid.
The Jaguars' defense has been banged up in the secondary for weeks now with cornerback Travis Hunter and safety Eric Murray both on injured reserve. Veteran cornerback Jourdan Lewis has only played one drive in the last three weeks as well.
The fact that a light Jaguars unit won't have to match up with Harrison is a big deal for Sunday's matchup, regardless of what type of season he has had thus far. Now, the Cardinals will lean on McBride and wide receiver Michael Wilson as the Jaguars continue to look for the right mix at cornerback.
The Jaguars (6-4) enter Sunday's game against the Cardinals with a chance to make some serious progress in the AFC playoff race. They will be going against a Cardinals team that clearly has its back on the wall, however, and a veteran quarterback in Jacoby Brissett who has been productive since placed in the starting lineup.
The Jaguars have some injury questions of their own they will need to answer before Sunday, too, with key pieces like Lewis, right tackle Anton Harrison, tight end Brenton Strange, and wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. all missing time in recent weeks.
