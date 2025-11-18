The Reinforcements Who Are On the Way For Liam Coen, Jaguars
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have had large chunks of their depth chart spend the last several weeks on the injury report, but it certainly feels like some relief is coming.
The Jaguars have a few new injuries like the ones to Bhayshul Tuten and Greg Newsome, but the Jaguars are also one week closer to two major, potentially season-changing returns.
Reinforcements Coming
While the Jaguars spent Week 11 without key pieces like Anton Harrison, Brian Thomas Jr., and Brenton Strange, they do appear to be getting closer and closer to getting their top two pass-catchers back into the mix. Just in time for a potential playoff run, too.
"Yeah, I think those guys, they're trying to get back. I know they both were trying to get back in the fray this week and we'll take it day-by-day and week-by-week with those guys. But yeah, I think they saw a team that they obviously want to be associated with, they want to be involved in, they want to go help make plays for and do it for four quarters," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said on Mondau.
"And ultimately, that message is going to continue to be sent throughout the locker room and spread throughout this building is that, ‘Hey man, we've got to play pissed off and efficient and execute like that for four quarters.’ Everybody, that's the standard. And ultimately if you're not able to do that, then hey, that's the case. It is what it is, but everybody I think wants to be involved and as much as those guys do as well.”
When the Jaguars get Strange and Thomas back in their lineup, they will get two players who can change the complexion of the passing game and the offense as a whole. Thomas has missed the last two games with an ankle injury, while a hip injury has forced Strange off the field for the last five games.
With the Jaguars' season now winding down, each game is more and more of a must-win. If the Jaguars get Strange and Thomas both back in Week 12 against the Arizona Cardinals to join the ascending Jakobi Meyers, the Jaguars' offense could finally be on the doorstep of the offensive explosion that everyone has waited all season for them to show.
