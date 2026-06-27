Jaguars CB/WR Travis Hunter: Two-Way Threat Kicks Off Top-5 Most Important

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The top-5 is kicking off as we break down the 25-most important Jacksonville Jaguars entering 2026, and it starts with a big name.

We have slotted in Jaguars cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter at the No. 5 spot in our rankings , and there are more than a few reasons why. Here is why Hunter is the Jaguars' fifth-most important player entering his sohpmore season, and what his development and production could mean for the 2026 squad.

Why Travis Hunter is So Important

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) walks to greet fans after the game of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Panthers 26-10. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It is hard to really quantify just how important of a piece that Travis Hunter is, which plays a part in why his role is so hotly debated in national talking circles since the Jaguars' big trade for him a year ago. But there is a reason he is one of the biggest names in the sport entering his second year despite playing just seven games as a rookie. He is attempting to do something next year that no other player in the NFL is showing the ability to do, all while doing the same thing a year ago on a smaller scale.

Regardless of what kind of split Hunter sees on offense and defense , Hunter has the traits to make a massive impact. He was more of a wide receiver than cornerback last year, playing twice as many snaps on offense as on defense. While his offensive impact was hit-or-miss, he did make big plays to swing wins against the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs, and the last game he played as a rookie was a special one.

In Week 7 against the Los Angeles Rams, Hunter recorded his first 100-yard game, caught his first touchdown, and also broke up a third-down pass intended for Davante Adams. In the process, he became the fifth player in the NFL to record 100-plus receiving yards, one touchdown and one pass defensed in a game since at least 1999 when passes defensed began being tracked

.

If Hunter is primarily a cornerback who makes a few big plays on offense throughout the year, then that is a heck of a value as a player as long as he meets his ceiling as a corner. If he is primarily a wide receiver who can come onto the field in high-leverage situations on defense, then that is quite the weapon to have as well.

Travis Hunter's Strengths and Weaknesses

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) yells as his is introduced before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Texans 17-10. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Due to Hunter's skill-set and the way he has been utilized in his time with the Jaguars to this point, you have to look at his strengths and weaknesses from two different angles. Since he was used more so on offense a year ago we have more of a sample size there, but there were a few games where Hunter still played extensive snaps at cornerback.

At wide receiver, Hunter displayed top-level traits in terms of ball-skills and his ability to win after the catch. Hunter's ability to win the ball in the air led to massive chunk gains in a win against the 49ers on the road, and he once again showed this ability off with his wild play vs. the Chiefs. As for his ability with the ball in his hands ...

Travis Hunter shakes 'em twice for the 21-yard gain!



HOUvsJAX on CBS/Paramount+https://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/p7xttrtaZw — NFL (@NFL) September 21, 2025

If there is a weakness to Hunter's game on offense, it is more so the fact that it looked like he had a lot on his plate from an assignment standpoint at times last year. There was nothing physically he could not do, but the Jaguars did not have Hunter do much more than operate out of the slot and get featured on designed touches.

Defensively, Hunter has the rare cover skills to match-up with the best receivers the Jaguars faced each week. He held his own against Adams, Nico Collins, Jaxon Smith-Njigba

and others. His quickness, ball skills, and instincts in coverage are all top-notch and make him the most talented cornerback on the roster.

If there are area areas he has to improve, it would simply be adding more size to matchup with physical targets, especially underneath. To Hunter's credit, it appears he has done exactly that this offseason. Hunter has the complete skill-set at cornerback as long as that is his focus.

What Happens if the Jaguars Need to Replace Travis Hunter

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen looks to the video scoreboard with wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) during the fourth quarter of an NFL football matchup, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Seahawks defeated the Jaguars 20-12. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Since Hunter is so valuable on both sides of the ball, that makes it a doubled-edged sword if he ever misses time like he did a year ago. When Hunter went down, the Jaguars elevated Parker Washington to the starting lineup and traded for Jakobi Meyers. Both moves paid off handsomley, and the Jaguars managed to avoid a massive loss on the offensive side of the ball. It was different on defense, however.

The Jaguars had, and still have, solid depth at the cornerback spot with the likes of Montaric Browm, Jourdan Lewis, and Jarrian Jones. But we saw how last year played out with Greg Newsome as one of the top cornerbacks, and Hunter over Newsome in the starting lineup should simply be a significant boost for Anthony Campanile's secondary.

If the Jaguars had to replace Hunter's snaps on offense again this year for whatever reason, it seems like they would be in a good spot to do so thanks to their two moves from a year ago. Washington's success and the impact of Meyers changed the trajectory of the receiver room for the better, and the Jaguars are equipped here to offset any loss.

Defensively, the Jaguars still have a strong depth chart with Brown, Jones and Lewis. Christian Braswell and offseason standout Jabbar Muhammad will likely duke it out for a spot on the roster as well, but this room looks a lot different without Hunter. If he ever missed time, this is where he would be missed the most.

Why We Ranked Travis Hunter Here

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) takes a breath while warming up before the start of an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers at Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium Sunday September 7, 2025. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

I am still not sure what kind of role Hunter will exactly play in 2026. We are all along for the ride, and it will become clear once Week 1 against the Cleveland Browns actually comes along. But until then, it is still easy to project Hunter as one of the team's most important players no matter what the ultimate case is.

Hunter is a massive piece to what the Jaguars are set to do this year. Regardless of offense, defense, whatever, the Jaguars are a better team with Hunter on the field. That should become clear quickly into the 2026 season.