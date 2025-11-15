Jaguars Defense in for One of their Toughest Tests Yet
The Jacksonville Jaguars can't afford another performance like the one they had in Week 10 against the Houston Texans. They took a brutal loss, falling 36-29 after allowing backup quarterback Davis Mills to erase a 19-point deficit in the fourth quarter. The Jaguars' offense couldn't move the chains or kill any clock to put the game away, but the defense ultimately surrendered three straight touchdowns and the lead.
Jacksonville will need to bounce back on both sides of the ball in its upcoming matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers. Trevor Lawrence and company will face a stout unit featuring Da'Shawn Hand, Daiyan Henley, and Derwin James. However, the defense might find it just as difficult to contain Justin Herbert and the Chargers' attack.
LA's offensive line has been ravaged by injuries, but Jacksonville's pass rush hasn't inspired any confidence that it'll be able to capitalize, especially against a quarterback as slippery as Herbert. Plus, the secondary will have to be on its toes and stay attached to the Chargers' deep crop of pass-catchers to prevent Herbert from extending plays and connecting for explosive gains.
Chargers' wide receivers will be a challenge
The Jacksonville Jaguars have faced off against some truly elite wide receivers this year. They've also been beaten by them. Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Xavier Worthy, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Davante Adams, and Nico Collins have all taken turns burning the Jaguars' secondary.
The Los Angeles Chargers might have the deepest group of downfield threats out wide that Jacksonville has seen this season, though, with Ladd McConkey, Keenan Allen, Quentin Johnston, and Oronde Gadsden II.
The Jaguars will be in for a challenge trying to slow them down, especially with Travis Hunter Jr., Jourdan Lewis, and Eric Murray unavailable. Head Coach Liam Coen was asked if that's the most complete group his defense has matched up with this season:
"It's up there for sure. They're very detailed route runners, I think. They all complement each other really well, and especially with Gadsden being that big skill tight end. They complement each other well; their route detail, I think, is very good. Their spacing in the pass game, you could tell it's understood. I think that was something maybe over the last year, if you were looking at them, playing them last year was something that they just needed to continue to get better at.
Maybe add in a piece too, and you can see what that's done for that group and for that offense. And Justin's playing with confidence, letting it rip to those guys, understanding where they're going to be, the timing, and their run after catch. They've all had run after catch. So, it's definitely a talented unit that is going to challenge us for sure.”
Keep track of how the Jaguars' secondary performs against the Chargers when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.
Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.