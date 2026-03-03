Jaguars Choose a Path at Franchise Tag Deadline

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The franchise tag deadline has come and gone for the Jacksonville Jaguars, and as expected, the team stood pat when it came to their two biggest names.

The Jaguars opted not to use the franchise tag on either linebacker Devin Lloyd or running back Travis Etienne, officially forging the path for the Jaguars ahead on each front.

Path Made

With the Jaguars opting not to use the franchise tag, this means they now have less than a week to extend either Etienne or Lloyd before they officially hit free agency. And in the event they do become free agents, each player is likely set to get a strong market.

The franchise tag never looked like it made much sense for the Jaguars and their pair of stars. For one, Etienne and Lloyd likely are each hoping to test the market considering what they did for the team last season and where each is at in their career. After their rookie deals expire, this is each's best chance to cash in.

Nov 9, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) hands off to running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) during the first half against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

And then there are the financial factors. The Jaguars are already in need of doing some work to get their cap space in order. There is usually little issue in doing so, and the Jaguars are not in the dire shape that a team like the Minnesota Vikings are, where they are set to depart with several key players under contract for financial reasons.

The official franchise tag number for Lloyd at linebacker would have been $26,865,000. This would make Lloyd the highest-paid linebacker in NFL history for the moment, and it seems hard to believe any team would be willing to pay that much for a season of an off-bal linebacker -- whether for Lloyd or anyone else.

Dec 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA;Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) stands on the field during pregame warmups against the Indianapolis Colts at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

As for the running back position, the franchise tag is set to be $14,293,000. That would be fifth in the NFL in average value, behind Saquon Barkley, Christian McCaffrey, Derrick Henry, and Johnathan Taylor. Etienne had a great season last year, but the Jaguars drafted two running backs in Bhayshul Tuten and LeQuint Allen who impressed last season.

The Jaguars should value Etienne because he was a major piece of their offense a year ago, but it remains to be seen whether the Jaguars will enter the same market that Etienne might draw. Outside reports have tied the Jaguars' former first-round pick to the Kansas City Chiefs and New Orleans Saints, and the Javonte Williams deal from a few weeks ago might have set a floor.

