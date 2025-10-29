AFC South Round-Up: Jaguars Have to Move Quickly After Bye
The Jacksonville Jaguars weren't able to close the gap on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8. That's because they were on their bye week, but it was tough to see their biggest rival for the AFC South division notch another impressive win while they could only stew over their two-game losing streak at home.
Hopefully, the Jaguars took full advantage of their break to address their most pressing concerns, though. They sure had a lot of them pop up during their two-game skid. While they lost to two quality opponents, they weren't themselves in the defeats. Jacksonville couldn't run the ball, it couldn't force turnovers on defense, it couldn't protect quarterback Trevor Lawrence, and it couldn't generate enough offense to mount comebacks.
Needless to say, the Jaguars have to come out swinging out of the bye and capitalize on their favorable schedule. Not only do they face some easier matchups, but they also have crucial opportunities against the AFC South to further separate themselves from the Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans and possibly overtake the Colts.
Jaguars have to start fast after bye
1. Indianapolis Colts (7-1, 2-0 in div.)
Last game: 38-14 win vs. Tennessee Titans
Next game: @ Pittsburgh Steelers
The story of the Indianapolis Colts so far this season has been their ability to dominate lesser opponents. They've had a very light schedule so far — 30th in strength, according to ESPN — but they've been able to blow them out with league-leading offensive efficiency.
While they've been consistently lethal and explosive on the attack, their defense has raised some serious question marks through the early season. They'll get a staunch test on both sides of the ball against a feisty Pittsburgh Steelers squad in Week 9. Their offense shouldn't have much trouble cutting through an aging and uninspired unit, but there is some high-profile talent on the Steelers' defense. Aaron Rodgers will try to continue his renaissance campaign against a shaky Indy D.
2. Jacksonville Jaguars (4-3, 1-0 in div.)
Last game: 35-7 loss vs. Los Angeles Rams
Next game: @ Las Vegas Raiders
Unlike the Colts, the Jacksonville Jaguars opened their season with the toughest part of their schedule. Their first seven games featured the third-toughest slate in the league, according to ESPN. Now, they come out of their bye to a much lighter stretch in the second half of the campaign.
They have a great opportunity to apply the things they learned during their break with a favorable matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders. This game could see the defense getting back to forcing turnovers, and the offense finally finding a rhythm with a statement performance.
3. Houston Texans (3-4, 1-1 in div.)
Last game: 26-15 win vs. San Francisco 49ers
Next game: vs. Denver Broncos
The Houston Texans were able to show that they're not that far off from the Jaguars with a win over the San Francisco 49ers in their last game. However, San Francisco was even more banged-up in that one than they were against Jacksonville, especially on the defensive side of the ball. With their pass rush completely depleted, C.J. Stroud was able to get fully comfortable for the first time this season, and he fully capitalized on the extra time to throw.
He'll likely see a lot more pressure in the Texans' upcoming matchup with Nik Bonitto and the Denver Broncos. Houston's defense has been excellent this year, but its offense hasn't been able to do its part against any opponent with half-decent pass rushers.
4. Tennessee Titans (1-7, 0-3 in div.)
Last game: 38-14 loss @ Indianapolis Colts
Next game: vs. Los Angeles Chargers
The Titans are still searching for their identity following their firing of former head coach Brian Callahan. Interim Mike McCoy hasn't done much to suggest that he should hold the post permanently, as he's now 0-2 since taking over at the helm. He also showed a severe lack of aggression against the Colts that might ultimately cost him the job.
Tennessee might have something with Tyjae Spears, though, who had a bit of a breakout versus Indy while ramping up after spending the start of the year on injured reserve. The Los Angeles Chargers' defense has been solid this season, but they've been susceptible against strong ground games.
