What the Jaguars Can Learn From Titans-Colts Week 8
Hopefully, the Jacksonville Jaguars are capitalizing on their Week 8 bye, using the extra break to recover physically, collect themselves mentally, and adequately prepare for their remaining nine games. This team desperately needed the reprieve after its two-game skid against the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams.
In those two losses, they had their worst issues exposed and lost their identity. Head Coach Liam Coen will be hoping to use the bye to get his offensive line right, his defense back on the attack, his wide receivers out of their slump, and his ground game going again.
On the bright side, the Jaguars have a much lighter schedule once they get back to action. They have a prime opportunity to increase their chances of winning the AFC South and making the playoffs with four total matchups left between the Indianapolis Colts and the Tennessee Titans. Jacksonville didn't suit up in Week 8, but they did get to watch two of their divisional rivals go head-to-head.
What we learned from Colts vs. Titans
The Indianapolis Colts continued their incredible start to the 2025 NFL season by breezing to a 38-14 blowout win over the Tennessee Titans to move to 7-1 on the year. They present the Jacksonville Jaguars with their biggest obstacle to making the playoffs, as Indy currently sits atop the AFC South. Head Coach Liam Coen will be hoping to use the tape he got from the Colts' win over the Titans to ensure that his team is as prepared as they can be for its four remaining matchups against those opponents.
1. Travis Etienne Jr. will be huge vs. Colts
The Colts' weakness this season is their defense. While the offense has been virtually impeccable in the early year, Indianapolis hasn't been nearly as impressive on the other side of the ball. Even the lowly Titans were able to get 14 on the Colts. Tennessee has only scored 14 or more four times. Two of them came against Indy.
Tyjae Spears had his most encouraging game of the season in Week 8, rushing nine times for 59 yards and a touchdown, while adding three catches for another 23 yards. Travis Etienne Jr. should be a focal point for the Jaguars' offense when they match up with the Colts, as he has the capabilities to do damage as both a ball-carrier and a receiver, too.
2. Jaguars have to sweep Titans
The Titans have shown to be cannon fodder this season. The Jaguars can't be one of the only teams to give the rebuilding team a victory this year. A large part of Jacksonville's favorable schedule after the bye is that they get to play Tennessee twice still. Sweeping the Titans should be a given for any team hoping to be a legitimate playoff threat this year.
Cam Ward has had flashes of brilliance, but like most rookie quarterbacks, he's been extremely prone to taking bad sacks and giving the ball away. That bodes well for a Jaguars' defense with 14 takeaways this season. On the other side of the ball, Tennessee hasn't been able to stop anyone. Head Coach Liam Coen's squad should have a field day against the Titans and build some crucial offensive confidence and momentum in these games.
