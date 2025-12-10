Latest Jaguars' Coach Continuing to Watch Stock Rise

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have seen their first-year coaching staff thrive under head coach Liam Coen.

When Coen was tabbed the Jaguars in January, the first-year head coach tabbed young coordinators in defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile and offensive coordinator Grant Udinski. And after a 9-4 start, it is hard not to be impressed with both.

But it is Campanile who has especially seen his stock rise. During the Jaguars' 9-4 start, Campanile has overseen a much-improved Jaguars defense that was among the worst in all of the NFL in the previous season.

Campanile's Rise

"The 43-year-old Energizer bunny of an assistant was a bit of a gamble for Liam Coen to take back in January. Yes, he had five years of experience as an NFL position coach working under Brian Flores, Vic Fangio and Jeff Hafley. Still, no one was kicking the door down to give him his first shot at play-calling since coaching at Don Bosco Prep in North Jersey a decade and a half ago," Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer said.

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile walks off the field to be interviewed by media members after an NFL training camp session at the Miller Electric Center, Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"It took guts for Coen to make the hire, when a lot of people would’ve advocated bringing in a former head coach to fill that role. Jacksonville is 11th in points allowed, after finishing 27th in that category last year. The Jags are also 11th in total defense, after landing 31st there in 2024. They’re tied for second in the league in takeaways (23), after being dead last in that category with nine last year."

Campanile has frequently been spoken highly of in the Jaguars' locker room, with most defensive players citing his addition to the team as a driving force behind their turnaround on that side of the ball. Campanile is a players coach whose scheme has also put the Jaguars' defenders in the best positions possible.

September 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

"Every year I say this a lot, but this season's so long, you're going to have different stuff that you do," Campanile said last week about his unit's performance in recent weeks.

"And there's some stuff that makes it, there's so many great ideas and anytime you're with a bunch of guys who have been around, and we’ve got a bunch of coaches who have been around or really good football coaches in that room, they have a lot of great ideas, our assistant coaches. So, what makes it into the game plan? What you end up keeping, that's always a hard decision. But as the season goes, you kind of figure out who you are as a defense and you really gravitate more to the skill set of the players, what they do well, and putting them in those positions where you could play fast and be most successful as a defense.

Jacksonville Jaguars Defensive Coordinator Anthony Campanile answers questions after the Jaguars 14th NFL training camp session at Miller Electric Center Tuesday August 12, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars travel to New Orleans to play the Saints this Sunday in their second preseason game. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

