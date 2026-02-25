3 Predictions for Jaguars' 2026 London Opponents

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are set to play two of their eight regular season home games in 2026 in London. Now the question is finding out who they will play.

The Jaguars have played back-to-back games in London before, doing so both in 2023 and 2024. And while the Jaguars went 3-1 in that span, it is worth noting the Jaguars were the designated away team for one of the two games each season. This time, it will be as the home team.

What difference does that make? Well, it is one more road trip for the Jaguars and one home opponent that will now be coming to London instead of Jacksonville.

With that in mind, who do we think are three teams that might make sense to be the Jaguars' London foes? We break it down below.

Philadelphia Eagles

Nov 3, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) greets Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) after a victory at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Considering the options and the fact that some of the non-AFC South home games feature games against blueblood franchises that the Jaguars will likely want to play at home -- such as the Pittsburgh Steelers -- we will go with a different matchup in the Philadelphia Eagles. It would be a fresher matchup than the New England Patriots, whom the Jaguars already played in London in 2024.

The Jaguars and Eagles have played against each other in London before, but that was back in the Blake Bortles and Carson Wentz days. The upstart Jaguars against a recent Super Bowl champion and consistent winner like the Eagles would be quite the draw for an international game, similar to the Jaguars drawing London last year.

Divisional Foes ... ?

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) greets Houston Texans quarterback CJ. Stroud (7) mid-field after the game of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Texans 17-10. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Let me go on the record and say I think it would be a travesty for the Jaguars to lose a home to a divisional foe, but let's be honest: it seems pretty likely. The Jaguars only have eight home games in 2026, so nearly half that list is already made up by AFC South opponents. Factor in the fact that the Jaguars have one other London game, and are also not going to play the Washington Commanders as a home team, and the Jaguars seem to be on track to play an AFC South foe in London.

There is no way to make that look better: it stinks. Losing a home game advantage in one of the six most important games of the year is certainly not ideal. With that said, the Jaguars have already played the Texans and Colts in London in the past, so it would be nothing new.

Cleveland Browns

Dec 10, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) lends a hand to help up Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) during the fourth quarter at Cleveland Browns Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

The NFL has only sent the Browns to international waters for a game twice, so why not a third time against the Jaguars? The sickest of narrative-minded fans will enjoy the Trevor Lawrence-Shedeur Sanders legacy battle, while the Jaguars will play the same team that executed the Travis Hunter trade with them. This one, weirdly enough, would sell itself.