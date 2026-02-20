Do the Jaguars Need Another Offensive Weapon?

The Jacksonville Jaguars took a huge leap in 2025, resulting in them having a winning season and hosting a playoff game. Even if they didn't get the success they were looking for in the postseason, it's hard to look at this team and not see the blueprints for what should be a contender for many years to come.

That starts with Liam Coen , the man who brought Trevor Lawrence back into the limelight and turned him into a dark-horse MVP contender for next season. Now that they're in the offseason, can they add anything to their offense in order to make it better?

Do They Need More Help?

Jan 11, 2026; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen before an AFC Wild Card Round game against the Buffalo Bills at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

The Jaguars' offensive outlook in 2026 is a bit muddled, especially since the team announced that Travis Hunter will have an increased role on defense. That leaves them with their two top receiving options being Jakobi Meyers and Brian Thomas Jr.

Thomas Jr. had a disappointing sophomore season, and the bulk of his production in his rookie season came when Mac Jones was their quarterback. He needs to work on his connection with Lawrence if he wants to stay with the Jaguars past his rookie contract.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (3) runs on the field before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 41-7, capturing the AFC South title. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Meyers is a player they traded for midseason from the Las Vegas Raiders, and he played as advertised as one of the most consistent wide receivers in the NFL. He offset some of the inconsistency that Thomas Jr. brought to the team and gave Lawrence a target to look at, regardless of down or situation.

Travis Etienne Jr. is set to hit free agency this offseason, and I don't think the Jaguars should bring him back. Their starting tight end is Parker Washington, and I actually believe he's one of the most underrated tight ends in the NFL. However, he's not an elite pass-catcher either.

Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford (47) tries to tackle Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (11) during the third quarter in an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. Bills lead 10-7 at the half over the Jaguars. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 27-24. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

What I'm trying to say is that if the Jaguars want to continue their offensive ascension, they may want to consider using one of their early draft picks on another receiver or finding a player in free agency who can help them out now.

The closest thing they have to a young receiver they can build alongside is Dyami Brown, who's good for a couple of explosive plays every now and again, but doesn't give them that third star their wide receiver room needs. The rest of their wide receivers are veterans like Tim Patrick or players who have had no playing time, like Tim Jones.

