What Colts Week Means for the Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are officially onto Indianapolis Colts Week.

The Colts game has been circled on the calendar for weeks now as a pivotal game, and the week is finally here at last. For the Jaguars, Week 14 serves as their chance to truly take the step forward the franchise has been unable to take for far too long now.

We discuss the Colts game, what it means and how we see the matchup today in the latest episode of the Jacksonville Jaguars Insider Podcast.

Simply put, Colts week has always meant a little something different for the Jaguars -- especially over the last decade. The Jaguars have not lost to the Colts since September 2014, a game in which Andrew Luck and Chad Henne started, Blake Bortles made his debut, and Ahmad Bradshaw led the game in rushing.

In every Jaguars-Colts contest in Jacksonville since then, the Jaguars have came out on top. Even in the worst of years such as the 2020 one-win season or the Urban Meyer Year of Horrors, the Jaguars found a way against the Colts. No matter the Colts head coach or quarterback, the Jaguars have won at home.

Oct 6, 2024; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) drops back to pass against the Indianapolis Colts in the first quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

"Look, the message to the team today was—I’m sure you guys are all going to ask them the same question and every year is a new year," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said on Wednesday.

"Every team's a new team and I think we understand that we're different. Everything's new and different and every year is different. So yeah, I think you can hold onto that as something in your back pocket as a player, but ultimately, we’ve got to go beat the Colts, this year's Colts and this team on Sunday and hopefully our crowd and fan base is a big part of that.”

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) looks to pass during the fourth quarter of an NFL football matchup Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars edged the Colts on a field goal 37-34. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Yeah, it's a new year. I'm sure, who knows, in their building they might be using that as fuel. I'm sure they are. And for us, it's a new year though," Trevor Lawrence said.

"We can't hang our hats on something that this team hasn't done. We haven't beat this—this Jags team hasn't beat this Colts team here at home in 2025. So, we have a big game in front of us and know they're going to be ready, they're going to be ready to roll and so will we. But yeah, you can't really rely on the past. You’ve got to go do it this year.”

Oct 6, 2024; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) warms up before a game against the Indianapolis Colts at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

