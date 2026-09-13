Complete Jaguars Inactives for Week 1 vs. Browns: The Quinn Ewers Decision is Made

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- We have our first inactive list of the 2026 season.

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced six players would be inactive for their Week 1 bout vs. the Cleveland Browns, including a clear decision made with Quinn Ewers and the backup quarterback spot.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Quinn Ewers (10) throws as he debuted as a Jaguar during an NFL Jaguars practice at the Miller Electric Center, Tuesday September 2, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jaguars Inactives

The Jaguars announced the following players would be inactive for Week 1's battle against the Cleveland Browns at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville:

QB Quinn Ewers: The Jaguars signaled on Saturday afternoon that Ewers would not be the backup quarterback when they opted to elevate Nick Mullens from the practice squad to the active roster. With Ewers still so fresh to the roster, it simply appears it is too early for him to be one snap away from taking the field at quarterback.

S Jalen Huskey: The Jaguars will have four safeties (Antonio Johnson, Eric Murray, Caleb Ransaw, Rayuan Lane) active instead of Huskey, the team's third and final pick of the third-round from April.

DE Bryan Thomas Jr.: The undrafted rookie defensive end fought his way onto the roster during training camp and the preseason, but the Jaguars appear to be going with four veteran defensive ends instead in Josh Hines-Allen, Travon Walker, Danny Striggow, and B.J. Green.

OL Daniel Faalele: The Jaguars traded for Daniel Faalele a few weeks ago but with Cole Van Lanen officially active and likely to play, the Jaguars can afford to sit Faalele and instead have Wyatt Milum ready as the top backup guard.

TE Tanner Koziol: Whether Tanner Koziol us up some weeks could indicate to us whether the Jaguars plan on living out of 11 personnel very often. I would expect some 12 personnel today, but not much 13 with Quintin Morris as the No. 3 tight end.

DE Wesley Williams: Another Jaguars draft pick who is not active, Wesley Williams falls into the same category as fellow rookie Bryan Thomas Jr.

The Good News

Aug 13, 2026; Metairie, LA, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back LeQuint Allen Jr. (5) during a joint scrimmage against the New Orleans Saints during at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

None of the Jaguars' inactive players are sitting out due to injury, which means the Jaguars are as healthy as they were going to be. Liam Coen said a few weeks ago he would be pleasantly surprised if the Jaguars would have running back LeQuint Allen active as he fought back from a hip injury, but both Allen and Van Lanen are officially active.

"He'll be exactly, very similar to Cole that way where we'll work him out, we'll get a game-time decision from him. It's been a while," Coen said earlier this week. "We'll have to work through it, but I have a lot of faith in LeQuint and trust in him to be able to know the game plan and give us a chance if he's ready to go in that workout. I'll feel confident that he can come in and help our team.”

Having both Allen and Van Lanen on hand could be big news for the Jaguars considering they are two of their best pass-blockers, and the Jaguars will surely need them against Jared Verse and company.