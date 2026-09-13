Jaguars-Browns Week 1 National Predictions Roundup: Are There Still Doubters?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The wait is over, and the Jacksonville Jaguars are back.

In a few short hours, the Jaguars will finally kick off the 2026 season with a home-opener against the underdog Cleveland Browns . The anticipation has ended, and today is when the Jaguars either begin their path back to the playoffs, or start to face some serious questions.

“I think you assume and understand it's probably not going to always be perfect. You have to go into it knowing that it may not always be perfect, but it does have to be violent, and it does have to be physical," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said Friday. "We're all going to make mistakes, try to make them at a million miles an hour, and go play the next play. Like that's the mindset and mentality is trying not to focus on some of the anxieties or some of the things that could come up where every player, every coach is aware of those things in game one but, you try to go and let these guys go play and move on."

With Week 1 now on our doorsteps , it is time for us to take a weekly look around the NFL's national media landscape and see who is picking the Jaguars to win, and who is picking them to sta

Albert Breer: Jaguars

Eva Geitheim: Jaguars

Mitch Goldich: Jaguars

Mike Kadlick: Jaguars

Gilbert Manzano: Jaguars

Conor Orr: Browns

John Pluym: Jaguars

Matt Verderame: Jaguars

Mike Clay: Jaguars

Jeremy Fowler: Jaguars

Dan Graziano: Jaguars

Kalyn Kahler: Jaguars

Pamela Maldonado: Jaguars

Eric Moody: Jaguars

Jason Reid: Jaguars

Benjamin Solak: Jaguars

Lindsey Thiry: Jaguars

Seth Wickersham: Jaguars Matt Bowen: Jaguars

Jeremy Bergman: Jaguars

Brooke Cersosimo: Jaguars

Gennaro Filice: Jaguars

Bobby Kownack: Jaguars

Dan Parr: Jaguars

Joe Buscaglia: Jaguars

Jon Greenberg: Jaguars

Larry Holder: Jaguars

Nick Kosmider: Jaguars

Josh Kendal: Jaguars

Austin Mock: Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars On SI Analysis

In short, the Jaguars got a staggering 29-out-of-30 votes to win the game. This isn't surprising since the Jaguars are coming off a 13-4 season and returning virtually every key player from that team, while the Cleveland Browns have a new staff and have won just eight games over the last two seasons. For those reasons, and due to the Jaguars' looming schedule, it is fair to say this is as must-win as Week 1 games go.

I believe the Jaguars should win this game for a number of reasons: the talent difference at the most important position on the field between Trevor Lawrence and Deshaun Watson is clear, the Jaguars have a deep cache of weapons, and the Jaguars have the run defense to slow down the Browns' running game.

That does not mean there are not some plausible scenarios in which the Jaguars could struggle. If they turn the ball over or let Jared Verse wreck the game, things could get dicey. But the Jaguars have the better roster and, on paper, this should be a game they win. I have the Jaguars 27, Browns 13.