Contract Incentives That Could Swing Jaguars vs. Titans

There's a reason that most fantasy football leagues don't include Week 18. It's impossible to know who's going to still be playing or trying to win come the last game of the regular season. Most teams have already been eliminated from playoff contention, and some of the ones set to enter the playoffs are planning on resting their key players.



The Jacksonville Jaguars aren't in either group. While they punched their postseason ticket a while ago, this team has to deploy its starters to ensure that they win their final game, clinch the AFC South, and earn the opportunity to host their matchup in the first round. Though they're only 2-14, some of the Tennessee Titans will be extra motivated in this rematch.



Money at stake in Week 18



Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Arik Armstead (91) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Arik Armstead - 1.5 sacks



According to Over the Cap, the Jacksonville Jaguars only have one player who could realistically reach an incentive clause in his contract in Week 18: defensive tackle Arik Armstead. His deal includes a $1 million bonus if he can hit seven sacks in the 2025 NFL season. He has 5.5 so far this year. He'll need another sack-and-a-half to earn that handsome payday.



He hasn't had more than a single sack in any individual game this season, but he was out the first time the Jaguars played the Tennessee Titans. Jacksonville got 18 pressures and three sacks on Cam Ward that day. Armstead should be looking to get into the backfield often in the season finale.



Nov 30, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Cameron Ward (1) hands the ball off to running back Tony Pollard (20) against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Tony Pollard - 66 rushing yards & two touchdowns



One way that the Titans can help neutralize Armstead and the rest of the Jaguars' pass rush is by running the ball. A lot has been made of Ward's recent ascension at quarterback down the stretch for Tennessee, but Tony Pollard has found his groove in the last month, too. In his last four games, he's totaled 452 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.



If he can tally 66 yards against the Jaguars and hit 1,100+, he'll earn a smooth $250,000 bonus. Two rushing touchdowns to get to seven on the season will unlock another $200,000 incentive. His recent success has been paramount to the Titans' rising offense and Cam Ward's ability to capitalize on the deferred defensive attention. Tennessee will be hoping to unleash its ground attack versus Jacksonville in Week 18. Last time Pollard played the Jags, he went for 60 yards on just 10 carries.

