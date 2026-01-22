Jaguars' Cornerstones Trevor Lawrence, Josh Hines-Allen Named to Top List

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars had a memorable 2025 season for a number of reasons. One of the top ones just so happen to have to do with the performances the Jaguars got from their two best players.

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence and defensive end Josh Hines-Allen were each named to ESPN's list of the top-100 most valuable players from the 2025 season, a reflection of just how far the franchise has come.

Lawrence and Hines-Allen crack the list

The only two Jaguars to crack the list, Lawrence came in ranked No. 23 and Hines-Allen was found at 20 spots later at No. 43. The duo are the two most important pieces on the Jaguars' roster, with Hines-Allen leading the team in sacks and finishing in the top-5 of recorded pressures.

Lawrence ended the year on a second-half hot streak, recovering from a slow start of the season and finishing the year as an MVP finalist. Lawrence set the franchise record for touchdowns scored in a single season and seems to be trending upward for the Jaguars as they look toward the 2026 offseason and beyond.

"It's been about a little bit of appreciation, just talk to him briefly about how much I appreciated his work this season. His trust, the growth that he did make, his openness to be coached and coached hard. I think he would be one of the first ones to tell you there's a lot of work to continue to do and to be done," Coen said last week.

"That's what we'll look at for these next few weeks as our coaching staff will, when we get back into the building, alright, what's the three better three best that we want to end up providing for each player specifically and have some of those conversations when we get back in the building."

The Jaguars will hope to have other players crack the top-100 list next year, and they seemingly have an abudance of options in Travis Hunter, Travon Walker, Brenton Strange, Parker Washington, Anton Harrison, Jakobi Meyers, Jarrian Jones, Brian Thomas Jr., and Antonio Johnson.

But for the last five seasons, it has been fairly obvious who the absolute best players were on the Jaguars' roster. Lawrence and Hines-Allen have been the core building blocks to what the Jaguars' roster has become in the course of a few seasons. They will also help determine ho far the Jaguars can go in 2026.

