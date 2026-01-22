Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence, Liam Coen Nominated For Top Honors

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence and head coach Liam Coen have been nominated for two of the NFL's top honors.

The Associated Press announced the finalists for each of the NFL's top awards on Thursday, with Lawrence and Coen each making appearances on the important list of nominees.

Lawrence has been nominated as a finalist for Most Valuable Player, becoming the first Jaguars player to ever be an MVP finalist. He is the second Jaguars player to earn MVP votes in a season, joining himself in the 2022 season. Lawrence joins Josh Allen, Drake Maye, Christian McCaffrey, and Matthew Stafford as finalists.

Lawrence helped Jacksonville win 13 games and the AFC South title. He had 4,007 yards passing, 29 TDs and 12 picks while adding 359 rushing yards and nine rushing touchdowns.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) runs onto the field before the start of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. Bills lead 10-7 at the half over the Jaguars. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Coen, meanwhile, finish as one of five finalists for the Coach of the Year award. Coen, who led the Jaguars to a nine-game improvement and one of the best seasons in franchise history, is joined by Ben Johnson, Mike Macdonald, Kyle Shanahan, and Mike Vrabel.

The winners will be announced at “NFL Honors" on Feb. 5. A nationwide panel of 50 media members who regularly cover the league completed voting before the playoffs began.

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen runs off the field before an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. Bills lead 10-7 at the half over the Jaguars. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lawrence was also nominated for Comeback Player of the Year after he bounced back from a number of injuries from 2024, leading to one of the best seasons of his entire career.

"I was really impressed. Back to the offseason program, there was a learning curve, obviously, and the one thing that was very clear throughout that window in the cycle was his interest in making sure the operation was clean and he was going through step-by-step to make sure he was learning the right way and pouring in the right way. You could see a turn in the second week of training camp where he began not just learning but testing, right?" Jaguars general manager James Gladstone said last week about Lawrence.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) looks to pass during the first quarter of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 27-24. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Testing what could work, what could fit, all those sorts of things, so that was kind of a cool evolution over the course of the offseason. Into the regular season, generally zooming out away from Trevor, just the idea that teams can be built over the course of an offseason is true, but the good ones, the great ones, they evolve over the course of the regular season and you saw that evolution in Trevor over the course of the regular season as you compare the first quarter to the second quarter to first half to second half.

There was a clear uptick in command, control, comfort, play-making, all that stuff jumped out in a real way, and I look forward to being able to have him carry that momentum into the offseason here and continue to dive into what Liam and our coaching staff would call three better, three best, which is a very pointed offseason attack."

Jan 4, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone looks on from the sideline against the Tennessee Titans during the fourth quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

