Inside the Jaguars' Final Preparations For Colts Game

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have done all the work that can be done for their epic Week 14 clash with the Indianapolis Colts. Now, the hay is in the barn.

To say this is a key week for the Jaguars would be an understatement. The Jaguars have been chasing the Colts for the AFC South all year long -- even when they started 4-1. Now, the Jaguars are finally in the lead in the AFC South, but they will only be able to hold onto it with a strong performance against the Colts.

That is why the Jaguars' preparation this week is as important as it has been in any other week during the Liam Coen era. And in the eyes of the Jaguars' head coach, the week went off without a hitch on the practice field.

“I thought it was very good. Yesterday's walkthrough and throughout the course of practice, the energy was as good as it's probably been all season in a lot of ways. But building off of I think the last few weeks we've had good practices within the amount that we've actually been able to do," Coen said.

"There's so much more walkthrough that goes on around this time of the year, but when we were able to go full speed yesterday, I thought our guys really communicated at a high level and buzzed around pretty good.”

With the season winding down, the Jaguars have naturally gone with more walkthroughs and less emphasis on contact throughout the week so they can preserve their roster for the home stretch. But even in that setting, the way the Jaguars have operated has stood out to the Jaguars' first-year head coach.

"“Yeah, we did a good amount. We had still had a three-play mamba yesterday, where we went good on good against each other, obviously, and then had the normal D and D [down and distance], and then third down full speed yesterday, which I thought those guys were moving around at a good clip," Coen said.

"But I thought our offensive line on Wednesday in the walkthrough were as good as we've been all season in terms of picked up the pace a little bit, but also just the hat placement, the details, the getting to the second level and getting in a body position to go block the defender. Little details that we're trying to focus on and harp on throughout the week. Yeah, that's why they're pros ultimately, they have the ability to take care of their bodies, but also practice with intentionality, and I'm never too concerned if our guys are going to show up to play on Sundays.”

