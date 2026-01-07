The Critical Keys to the Jaguars' Playoff Run

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have had one of the most special seasons in franchise history, and it has culminated in the chance for a true playoff run.

For Jaguars head coach Liam Coen to make the most out of his team's first-place finish in the AFC South, the Jaguars will first have to get by the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card round.

Jaguars Playoff Primer

Sports Illustrated recently released its detailed guide on how each of the 14 teams in the playoffs can make a run and what it will take. And for the Jaguars, their biggest reason in believing in a Duval Super Bowl is clear: because Coen and the Jaguars have shown no signs of their magic wearing off.

"Because this season has been a magic carpet ride under first-year head coach Liam Coen, and the team has created big turnovers on defense and generated big plays on offense when they’ve been needed," Albert Breer said.

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen exits the field after the game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 41-7 [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As for who the X-Factor of their run will be, Breer settled on fifth-year running back Travis Etienne after polling those in the NFL. Etienne has had the best year of his career, once again rushing for 1,000 yards while setting career highs in touchdown catches and total touchdowns.

"Running back Travis Etienne Jr. was drafted by Urban Meyer with the plan to convert him into a Percy Harvin–type receiver role, and you can see why now," Breer said. "He had three touchdown catches three weeks ago against the Jets, and another against the Broncos the week after that. He now has a near-even split in touchdown catches vs. runs, amid a 1,000-yard (rushing) season."

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) runs while throwing an arm up on Tennessee Titans cornerback Micah Robinson (21) during the fourth quarter in an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 41-7 [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Then there is the matter of the Jaguars' under-the-radar player. The Jaguars have a talented and deep roster that has seen a multitude of players contribute this season, which makes it tough to single on any one name.

With that said, Breer and those he polled came up with a great answer: wide receiver Parker Washington, who has turned into a major weapon for the Jaguars' passing game since taking on a larger role after the bye week.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (11) scores a touchdown during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Parker Washington, the former sixth-round pick out of Penn State, was way down the depth chart, playing only 17 snaps as the team’s fourth receiver in the opener to start the year," Breer said.

"But since, with the trust of Trevor Lawrence, he’s become a bigger part of Jacksonville’s offense, with massive games against the Broncos and Colts in December. He’s also a playmaker in the return game, too.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (11) scores a touchdown against Tennessee Titans safety Sanoussi Kane (42) during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

