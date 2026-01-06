Why Duel With Josh Allen Gives Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence His Star-Making Moment

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have a great chance to set themself apart in the AFC race on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills. But it could be an even greater opportunity for their franchise passer.

When it comes to the Wild Card battle against the Bills , are eyes are set to be on the quarterback duel between Trevor Lawrence and Josh Allen. And for Lawrence, it could mark his true star-making moment in Year 5.

Lawrence's Moment

Simply put, Sunday serves as the ultimate test for Lawrence just as much as it does for the Jaguars as a franchise. While quarterbacks never share a field at any given time, the sport has become so quarterback-driven that star signal-callers are often the focus when it comes to the post-season.

Advance, and a legacy can be made. Lose, and a reputation is hard to shake. Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is still living off the Bengals' Super Bowl run from the 2021-22 season, while two-time MVP Lamar Jackson faces significantly more questions annual because he has never gone on an extended playoff run.

(EDITOR’S NOTE: Resubmitted with alternate crop.) Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) looks to throw during the second quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 41-7, capturing the AFC South title. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It is no different for Lawrence and Allen when the Jaguars and Bills face off. Allen is looking for the first road playoff win of his career, while Lawrence is looking for a signature win against a Bills regime that he is 2-1 against in his career. Add in the fact that Lawrence and the Jaguars are playing against one of the true faces of the NFL, and the opportunity could not be more grand for the former No. 1 pick.

Allen is seen as the Alpha of the AFC's playoff race. He is the best quarterback in the entire playoff race by many estimations, and he is a future Hall of Famer at this point in his career. A playoff win against Allen would put a jetpack on Lawrence, who is already rapidly rising the quarterback ranks after a stellar second-half of 2025 where he played like the best passer in the NFL in more weeks than not.

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Brenton Strange (85) is congratulated by quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) during the second quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In an era where quarterbacks are saddled with the blame for losses and with the praise for wins, Lawrence can do away much of the damage from 2021-2024 that was done to his repuation as one of the NFL's best passers as long as he beats and outduels Allen in Jacksonville.

Lawrence is certainly capable of doing so. Everyone in Jacksonville knows that. Now, it is time for those outside of Jacksonville to learn it.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) proudly wears his AFC South Division Champions hat during the fourth quarter in an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 41-7 [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

