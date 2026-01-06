Why Jaguars Won't Get Rattled Early in the Playoffs

The Jacksonville Jaguars accomplished their mission in Week 18. With a resounding 41-7 win over the Tennessee Titans, this team clinched the AFC South and the pleasure of hosting at least one playoff game this season. Getting home-field advantage in at least the first round was huge. Had they not beaten the Titans, the Houston Texans would've stolen the division crown with their victory over the Indianapolis Colts in the regular-season finale.



While they secured the No. 3 seed, they didn't exactly get a "gimme" as a first-round matchup. They'll take on Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills Sunday afternoon. They might not have been the juggernaut people expected them to be this season, but the Bills won't go down easy.



Jan 4, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen reacts to the apparent injury of wide receiver Parker Washington (11) (obscured) against the Tennessee Titans during the second quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

Jaguars can withstand Bills' first shot



Head Coach Liam Coen has steadily been preparing his Jacksonville Jaguars for the playoffs all season. They've tried not to get too far ahead of themselves, so they can always focus on the task at hand. However, this team has been steadily progressing in crucial areas week in and week out to best prepare itself for a grueling postseason run.



One of the most important things the Jaguars have learned is how to overcome adversity, to get punched in the mouth and come back up swinging. They've done that. Throughout the 2025 season, Jacksonville went 6-1 in games where it trailed at some point in the first quarter. Against Josh Allen, the Buffalo Bills, and their fourth-ranked offense, the Jags will likely have to survive a deficit at some point in the first round. Head Coach Liam Coen believes they've gleaned the knowledge to do so:



Parker Washington scores and makes his tee time! 🏌



TENvsJAX on FOX/FOX Onehttps://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/uWQJzlgHfr — NFL (@NFL) January 4, 2026

"Yeah, it's an interesting stat. I hadn't heard that one, but I think this group specifically, as so many times we've talked after Houston, has really dug in and really treated every week like a playoff game. Trevor [Lawrence] I think said it best yesterday: we were in must-wins to win the division, and to be in the situation that we're in, we kind of treated them all that way, and it was 1-0 each week. And I think the no-flinch, no-blink mentality of playing four-quarter football games and for 60 minutes or longer is the mentality."



"And so, I think these guys, we have enough veterans and enough players on this team that have been through difficult games, difficult years, good winning years, winning teams. And ultimately, when you have leadership like that, and you have continuity, and they can then give that information and some of that knowledge to the younger players that haven't been through it, I think that's why you probably see some of the ability to be mentally and physically tough."

