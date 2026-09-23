Jaguars Rookie Power Rankings: How James Gladstone's Class Fares After Week 2

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars' rookie class was dealt their first NFL loss in Week 2, and now it is time to see how they respond.

The Jaguars seemed to have the edge on the Denver Broncos ... until they didn't, losing 20-13 after blowing a 13-3 lead in the second-half. The Jaguars will now have to quickly move on and get ready for the New England Patriots in Week 3.

"The message, especially some of the younger players, rookies, is ‘hey guys, this isn't the college football playoff where you lose a game in Week 2, and you might not make it.’ We've got a lot of games ahead of us and we have a, really big opponent, quality opponent, coming into Jacksonville this weekend," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said Monday.

So through two weeks, how does the Jaguars' 2026 class stack up compared to one another? We break it down with this week's rookie rankings.

No. 9: DE Wesley Williams

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Wesley Williams (90) celebrates his fumble turnover with defensive tackle Jalen Hunt (96), left, and others during the second quarter of an NFL preseason football matchup at EverBank Stadum on Friday, Aug. 28, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jaguars fourth-round defensive end Wesley Williams was a healthy scratch for the Jaguars for the second week in a row. With undrafted rookie defensive end Bryan Thomas Jr. getting the nod to be active over Williams after the injury to B.J. Green that has sidelined him for at least the next three weeks, it is clear that this is set to be a redshirt season for the Duke product.

No. 8: TE Tanner Koziol

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Tanner Koziol (89) catches a pass during the third day of NFL Training Camp at the Miller Electric Center on Friday, July 31, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Like Williams, Tanner Koziol was a healthy scratch for the second week in a row. The Jaguars played with less three-tight end sets this week than they did in the opening week against the Browns, which meant fewer offensive snaps for Quintin Morris. Morris is clearly ahead of Koziol on the depth chart, so a smaller role for one is a smaller role for the other.

No. 7: DB Jalen Huskey

Jacksonville Jaguars safety Jalen Huskey (22) runs a route during Day 11 of NFL training camp at the Miller Electric Center on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars used three-safety sets at a smaller rate against the Broncos, with Ventrell Miller playing 76% of the snaps. If the Jaguars are going to keep Miller on the field as often as he has been this year, the chances for Jalen Huskey becoming active seem small. He has been a healthy scratch over the last two weeks, with Caleb Ransaw taking the No. 3 safety role and Rayuan Lane playing a key role on special teams.

No. 6: WR CJ Williams

Aug 28, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver CJ Williams (18) after the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

CJ Williams was the fourth draft pick who was a healthy scratch for the Jaguars on Sunday, with Jacksonville instead entering the game with four full-time receivers. The Jaguars do not have Jakobi Meyers or Parker Washington leave the field very often, which makes it tough for a rookie like Williams to even get rotational snaps.

No. 5: DE Bryan Thomas Jr.

Jaguars defensive end Bryan Thomas Jr. (57) runs a drill with center Robert Hainsey (73) during the Jaguars’ fourth OTA of the year, Monday June 1, 2026 at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Undrafted rookie defensive end Bryan Thomas Jr. made his NFL debut on Sunday, playing eight snaps on defense and nine on special teams following BJ Green being placed on injured reserve. Thomas did not record a pressure in a small handful of pass-rushing snaps, but he is getting an easier offensive line matchup in Week 3 than he did in Week 2 against one of the NFL's top offensive lines. Still, he was clearly the No. 5 edge defender if you count Dennis Gardeck.

No. 4: DL Albert Regis

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Albert Regis (98) hits a blocking sled during the sixth day of NFL training camp at the Miller Electric Center on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Albert Regis played just six snaps against the Broncos, but he could be a bigger fixture in the rotation this week depending on how DaVon Hamilton is feeling after leaving the game shortly due to a back injury. Regis has not yet made a flash play, but he has held his own and has been more productive as a pass-rusher than some of the other defensive tackles considering his lower snap count.

No. 3: WR Josh Cameron

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Josh Cameron (19) runs a drill during an NFL Jaguars practice at the Miller Electric Center, Tuesday September 2, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

After a fantastic Week 1 debut that saw him catch his first touchdown, Josh Cameron predictably played a bit less in Week 2 as the Jaguars saw a much tigher game. He only played 10 snaps, and he was a run-blocker on three of them. He was not targeted on any of his three routes, though it does seem notable that he ran more routes than Travis Hunter did.

No. 2: TE Nate Boerkircher

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Nate Boerkircher (87) catches a pass during the sixth day of NFL training camp at the Miller Electric Center on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

There has not been any real surprise about Nate Boerkircher's role thus far. The No. 56 pick has been a major factor as a run-blocker, with only seven of his 23 snaps on Sunday involving him running a route. Boerkircher did catch one pass for a nine-yard gain, but an offsides penalty on the Broncos negated the play. Boerkircher still has room to grow as a blocker, but the fact he is on the field so much suggests he still deserves to be this high in the rankings.

No. 1: OL Emmanuel Pregnon

Jacksonville Jaguars guard Emmanuel Pregnon (75) runs a drill during warm ups before hosting the Carolina Panthers at EverBank Stadium in the second preseason game on Friday night, August 21, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It was a tougher Week 2 for Jaguars rookie guard Emmanuel Pregnon, who was fantastic in his NFL debut against the Cleveland Browns to open the season. Part of that was to be expected since he was facing an All-Pro talent in Broncos' defensive tackle Zach Allen, but there were a few rough moments for the third-round pick as he allowed four pressures. Pregnon did some good things in the running game and is still the most impactful rookie, but he has another tough matchup in Week 3 with Milton Williams and Christian Barmore.

“Eman has done a really good job. I know he's working hard. He works harder than anyone I've seen, and he cares so much that his preparation is very good, and it's consistent. Everyone in this league, win, loss, every NFL player walked into their building today saying, ‘I need to get better at this.’ And Eman's no different," Jaguars center Robert Hainsey said on Monday. "So it's taking that tape, seeing the things you did well, because no matter what happens, there's always going to be things you did well and remembering those, taking the things you wish you did better, and emphasizing them this week in practice. Like I said, the way he approaches his work is first class; I know he's going to respond.”