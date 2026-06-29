Jaguars DE Travon Walker: Ascending Star Takes No. 3 Spot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have seen their pass-rush platooned by one of the NFL's best edge duos since 2022, and that isn't changing this year.

The Jaguars signed former No. 1 pick Travon Walker to a massive extension this offseason to ensure he and Josh Hines-Allen would dominate offensive lines for the foreseeable future, and the new big-money pass-rusher comes in at No. 3 on our rankings of the 25-most important Jaguars entering 2026.

So, why is Walker so important to the Jaguars' and their pass-rush prospects? We take a look below.

Why Travon Walker is So Important

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker (44) enters the stadium before an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars' defense simply did not look the same without Walker at full-strength last year, and it became clear week in and week out that a healthy Walker would have changed the complexion of the defense if he was 100%. Walker and Josh Hines-Allen have been able to form a reliable and consistent pass-rush duo for years now, and the entire team's pass-rush dips when he is off the field.

Walker is a versatile piece that Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile can use up and down the defensive line, and he is probably the true mismatch that the Jaguars have up front.

Travon Walker's Strengths and Weaknesses

Nov 16, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker (44) pressures Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) into an intentional grounding penalty during the first quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Walker's strengths have been clear since his days at Georgia. The massive edge rusher has the size and frame to overpower any blocker put in front of him, making him a deadly mismatch against tight ends in the running game. Add in his natural explosiveness and movement ability, and Walker is also a mismatch when he slides inside on passing downs against slower-footed guards, something the Jaguars took advantage of us last year as the season went on.

As a pass-rusher, Walker has developed his bag of tricks over the years after mostly winning with speed-to-power rushes early on in his career. He has heavy hands and can jolt blockers on contact, but he also has rare bend and closing speed for a player of his size. Walker's strength and ability to reset the line of scrimmage show up frequently in the running game as well, with Walker so far in his career earning the label of an elite edge setter and run defender. The Jaguars would not have had the No. 1 rush defense without him.

As for weaknesses, Walker has has had stretches of play where is able to consistently generate pressure, but he has never ranked highly in terms of pressure rate and win-rate over the course of an entire season. Outside of that, though, there are not many holes in his game.

What Happens if the Jaguars Need to Replace Travon Walker

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker (44) sacks Houston Texans quarterback CJ. Stroud (7) during the first quarter between the Houston Texans and the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday September 21, 2025 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

When the Jaguars were missing Walker last season, they first used a rotation of Dawuane Smoot and Emmanuel Ogbah to step in for him on early downs, while Dennis Gardeck took the second edge rusher spot across from Hines-Allen on passing downs. Eventually, the Jaguars gave undrafted rookie defensive ends Danny Striggow and B.J. Green more snaps in the role as well.

Things have changed just a bit for the Jaguars' depth behind Walker and Hines-Allen this offseason, but not by a considerable amount. Striggow seems like the most likely option to replace Walker in the starting lineup if he misses any time this year, but the Jaguars did add two rookies to the mix with fourth-rounder Wesley Williams and Zach Durfee.

In short, the Jaguars can not have Walker miss any more time with injury. It hamstringed the defense and the pass-rush a year ago, and chances are it would do the same thing this year even if the Jaguars are high on thyeir new rookie defensive ends. But as things stand today, their depth behind Walker consists of two rookies and two second-year players. That is a lot of youth for the Jaguars to potentially rely on.

Why We Ranked Travon Walker Here

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker (44) flexes after a sack on Houston Texans quarterback CJ. Stroud (7) during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Texans 17-10. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Walker has been one of the Jaguars' most important players for years, and that isn't going to change anytime soon after they made him one of the highest-paid players in franchise history a few months ago. Ever since his development took off in 2022, Walker has been one of the most impactful players for the Jaguars on either side of the ball thanks to what he does both against the run and the pass.

When Walker is on his game, opposing offenses have a massive question staring them in the face: do they slide protection to Walker or Hines-Allen? There is no right answer since both players are more than capable of wreaking havoc when put into one-on-one situations, which gives the Jaguars an edge each time they have them both on the field.

We saw what the Jaguars' pass-rush looked like last season when Walker missed time, and even when he played and was not 100%. Hines-Allen is an elite edge defender, but even he needs some help, and Walker does much more than that. Without Walker, the Jaguars' defense became much more one-dimensional and overly reliant on Hines-Allen. Travon is one of the most important players in the entire franchise, and will be for quite some time.