What Jaguars Must Do to Fix Most Concerning Development From Offseason Program

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Things are relatively positive inside Duval and the Miller Electric Center this offseason, and for good reason. However, that does not mean the Jaguars don't have their own concerns they must address.

Leaving the Jaguars' offseason program, the Jaguars' maligned pass-rush depth from a year ago does not look tangibly improved on paper. As a result, there are only a few options the Jaguars have to address it before they face the Cleveland Browns in Week 1.

Mar 30, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone during the 2026 NFL Annual League Meeting at the Arizona Biltmore. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Jaguars' Pass-Rush Question

This is not to say the Jaguars' pass-rush depth did anything wrong over the course of the offseason program. Josh Hines-Allen looked downright dominant, and head coach Liam Coen said he saw Travon Walker take over practice periods in the same manner he has expected him to since signing his new deal.

Plus, it is hard to judge most edge rushers during the offseason due to the lack of pads and levels of physical contact. That means second-year defensive ends Danny Striggow and B.J. Green and rookie defensive ends Wesley Williams and Zach Durfee will get more chances to show what they can do in training camp and in the preseason.

But that doesn't take away from the concern of the pass-rush behind Hines-Allen and Walker, nor does it lessen the massive gamble the Jaguars are taking on the unit. Perhaps the Jaguars believe that an improved secondary will help the pass-rush after quarterbacks got the ball out of their hands at a lightning-quick rate a year ago, but is that belief worth the risk the Jaguars are taking?

Jaguars defensive end Zach Durfee (58) runs a drill during the Jaguars’ fourth OTA of the year, Monday June 1, 2026 at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A year after the Jaguars struggled to get to the quarterback with anyone not named Hines-Allen, Walker or Arik Armstead, the Jaguars' answer at the position was to add two rookies and to lean on Striggow and Green. And perhaps the Jaguars will end up being right and their coaching staff will get what they need to out of the young defensive end room.

But until that group proves on the field that they can give the Jaguars the pass-rush they need on third-down, the Jaguars must consider other veteran options. The Jaguars signed two veterans last year to fill the same role in Dawuane Smoot and Emmanuel Ogbah, and neither of those signings panned out. That doesn't mean the Jaguars shouldn't continue to look, though.

The expectation many had for the Jaguars following the draft was for them to be active in veteran free agency. And they have signed multiple players, but none are pass-rushers and none are anyhting more than journeyman veterans who have slim chances to make the 53-man roster. Time is not up, though, and the Jaguars still have a chance to right a potential wrong.

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone speaks during a press conference at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars must continue to explore veteran optons, no matter how high they are on their young defensive ends. The Jaguars' staff has earned the benefit of the doubt when it comes to development, but this is not a Jaguars team that is merely hoping to win 10 games or the AFC South.

This is a team that could truly push for a Super Bowl, and the Jaguars can't let their faith and confidence in the young pass-rushers cloud a chance to secure that push. Whether it is Jadeveon Clowney, Von Miller, or whoever else, the Jaguars should keep looking for pass-rushers who have been there and done that.

The Jaguars have faith in their guys -- and they should. It is important to be strong in your convictions. And it is cleat that, while we see the inexpeirence as a concern, the Jaguars are high on their pass-rush depth.

"The one thing about our room is that we really don't care how you got there, whether you're an undrafted free agent, a drafted free agent, a second year player that made the roster, or a guy that was chosen in the first round," Jaguars defensive line coach Matt Edwards said this week. "The competition is at a very high level right now. It's an incredibly competitive edge group."

The Jaguars will need to hope they are right.