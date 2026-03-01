2 Jaguars Who Could Have Surprisingly Strong FA Markets

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- In eight days, the NFL free agency window will fly open.

No deals can be officially signed until March 11, but March 9 is the start of legal tampering and when the Jaguars should especially be expected to see their host of free agents start to receive interest. And while the Jaguars have two top names in Devin Lloyd and Travis Etienne leading the way on that front, they are not the only Jaguars free agents set to experience a strong market.

Brown and Wingard

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano recently broke down which free agents are expected to have surprisingly strong markets, and two different Jaguars defensive backs were mentioned: cornerback Montaric Brown and safety Andrew Wingard, each of whom has started plenty of games for the Jaguars in the past.

The duo said Brown "is well-positioned in the CB market after the top players are signed," while noting that Wingard "capitalized on a starter role in Jacksonville and has early interest -- not on a huge scale, but he will be a starter somewhere."

Jacksonville Jaguars safety Andrew Wingard (42) walks off the field after the game of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 27-24. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It makes sense for the Jaguars to let Wingard walk considering the young talent they have at the safety position. Antonio Johnson stepped up in a big way and tied Lloyd with the team lead in interceptions with five, becoming one of the NFL's top-graded safeties from the 2025 team in the process. This also does not account for returning starter Eric Murray.

Then there are the 2025 draft picks. Day 3 safety Rayuan Lane was terrific on special teams and flashed on defense, and will be significantly cheaper moving forward than Wingard. The Jaguars are also set to get 2025 third-round pick Caleb Ransaw back after he missed his entire rookie season with a foot injury. Expectations for Ransaw are high.

Jul 25, 2025; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Caleb Ransaw (27) participates in training camp at Miller Electric Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Brown, though, could be interesting. There are plenty of reasons to think Brown and the Jaguars are a perfect match for each other. He was well-liked and respected by the new regime last year, with the coaching staff and front office each singing his praises consistently. Brown is a no-nonsense worker who fits the scheme and produces, and he is a starting cornerback in this league.

The Jaguars would likely prefer to see him return, but the market could dictate things. If this report is accurate, the Jaguars could have a fight on their hands to retain the Day 3 success story.

