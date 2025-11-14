Trevor Lawrence Has All the Support He Needs
There's no way around it — Trevor Lawrence has been severely disappointing this season. When the Jacksonville Jaguars hired Liam Coen, the hope was that he could nurture the fifth-year quarterback and coax a career year out of him, the same way he did Baker Mayfield as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' offensive coordinator in 2024.
That hasn't been the case in the slightest. Through nine games, T-Law is currently at the lowest completion percentage he's had since entering the NFL. He's earning his worst quarterback rating since his rookie year at just 41.9. He's on pace for only 19 passing touchdowns and 13 interceptions.
However, his supporting cast hasn't helped him succeed this season. He's been one of the most pressured quarterbacks in the NFL over the past few weeks and is on track to get sacked a career-high 49 times. His wide receiver corps has been severely disappointing and has now been ravaged by injuries.
Jaguars coaching staff ready to unleash Trevor Lawrence
While he hasn't gotten the support he needs to thrive from his teammates lately, Trevor Lawrence hasn't done his part either. The Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback has been uncharacteristically inaccurate, indecisive, and jittery in the pocket. He's been able to use his legs more this season, but sometimes, he's tucked the ball too early and settled for short gains instead of making a play with his arm.
There is some grace for him, as he's learning a brand new system under Head Coach Liam Coen, his fourth in five years, and working diligently to master his third offense since entering the NFL. Coen has gone on record to say that he's since told his quarterback to worry less about making the correct read in the design and focus more on creating offense for his team, even if it's out of structure. Offensive Coordinator Grant Udinski echoed that sentiment:
"Our conversation's been very similar. I think Liam, I, and Trevor were all aligned in that he has all the ability in the world. He knows the system; he's got a lot of reps at it. He'll continue to improve as we get better, but we want to let him go out there and play fast, play free, and there are opportunities out there that we need to do a better job of probably creating those or giving him the mindset and the confidence and the understanding that he can play fast and play free in those opportunities.
So, I look forward to the opportunity for him to do that this weekend, but, absolutely, [I] have all the confidence in the world in him. So, hope he feels the same to go out there and play fast and free, just like coach said."
Keep track of whether Trevor Lawrence can turn his season around when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.
Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.