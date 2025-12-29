How Jaguars Defense Pitched Another Dominant Performance vs. Colts

It might not seem like it from the 23-17 final score, but the Jacksonville Jaguars' defense shut down the Indianapolis Colts. 44-year-old quarterback Philip Rivers was able to lead three scoring drives, but they came directly off a takeaway from the defense and two huge returns from Ashton Dulin, one to the Jaguars' 44 and the other to their 39-yard line.

Jacksonville knew it had a favorable matchup against Rivers. He's still a dangerous quarterback, with his processing, understanding of defensive schemes, and short-range accuracy. However, at 44 years old and five years removed from his previous NFL action, he's unable to navigate collapsing pockets, extend plays, or push the ball downfield.

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) rushes the ball Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, during a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jaguars keyed in on Jonathan Taylor



Because of Philip Rivers' physical limitations, the Jacksonville Jaguars knew that the Indianapolis Colts would be leaning on Jonathan Taylor. The star running back had put together a strong MVP bid to begin the season, but he slowed down significantly as the competition got tighter, and the offense fell apart overall.

He found tough sledding against the San Francisco 49ers, finishing with just 79 yards from scrimmage on 19 touches, although he did score a touchdown. The week prior, he went for 101 yards versus the Seattle Seahawks' elite defense to give the Colts a chance. The Jaguars held him to just 70 yards on 21 carries and 14 yards on three receptions, including just 19 yards on nine rushes in the second half. Head Coach Liam Coen spoke on his defense's effort against JT:

The Jaguars held Jonathan Taylor to just 19 yards on nine carries in the second half, tied for his fewest second-half rushing yards in a game this season (19 vs Dolphins on three rushes in season opener). Per ESPN Research. Taylor finished with 70 yards rushing. — Michael DiRocco (@ESPNdirocco) December 28, 2025

"Yeah, what was he, 70 yards today rushing? So yeah, I mean, you could definitely tell early on they came out with a mindset and mentality that they wanted to establish him and get the run game going. I thought they did a nice job early on in the game running the football. We made a couple adjustments, especially to when they were in 12 personnel. We were playing a little bit of big nickel."

"We adjusted to that. Played a little bit more heavy-base personnel, and I think our guys did a nice job of mixing up the front structure, not just giving them four-down structures to play with, and our guys did a great job digging in. I thought Travon Walker, TFL [tackle for loss] at around just about plus-50, around that area plus side, was a huge play, because it really knocked them out and made them get into a throw game.”

