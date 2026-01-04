5 Instant Observations to Jaguars' Domination of Titans

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars had an easy day on Sunday, earning their third-ever AFC South title after a 41-7 over the Tennessee Titans.

So, what did we make of the Jaguars' big win over the Titans and what it means moving forward? We break it all down below.

Trevor Lawrence deserves MVP votes

Trevor Lawrence has been on an absolute heater in the second-half of the season, and that didn't change in Week 18. It almost feels like everyone is waiting for Lawrence to settle down and crash back down to earth, but it just hasn't happened. Yes, the Titans have an absolutely horrific defense, but the fact that Lawrence is remaining as consistently dominant as he has is notable.

Lawrence was surgical against the Titans after the offensive line got it out of their system on the first drive. He made special throws downfield, showed excellent accuracy and decision-making, and truly just looked like a quarterback who, right now, does not do much wrong. He has nearly 40 touchdowns on the season and deserves some MVP votes.

Quintin Morris is one of the year's best stories

The Jaguars have had a ton of players this season who have summed up what the entire new regime is all about. The Jaguars have let everyone start with a clean slate, offering opportunities to any player who earns them. One of those players has been tight end Quintin Morris, who started the year on the practice squad and ended it as a key depth piece.

Morris caught his first touchdown as a Jaguar in the first half, putting a cherry on top of what has been a terrific season for the veteran tight end. He has embodied to a tee what the Jaguars want out of their roster, and he has a good argument to enter next year as the No. 2 tight end.

Liam Coen was never going to let the Jaguars lose this

Simply put, this one was never in doubt. Even when the Titans got off to a 7-0 start and dominated the Jaguars on the first two drives of the game, the Jaguars always felt in control. This is because the Jaguars have one of the top coaches in the sport in Liam Coen, who was never once going to let the Jaguars lose this game.

Coen has gotten the Jaguars over so many hurdles during his first season as head coach, that he has seemingly made the Jaguars seem like a team that will no longer fall victim to trap games. Let your guard down, Duval. The Jaguars are not the Jaguars of old under Liam Coen.

Jaguars had a fantastic year of AFC South play

The Jaguars had perhaps their best season ever in terms of AFC South play. Once down in the cellar of the division, the title now runs through the heart of Duval after the Jaguars went 5-1 in the AFC South with multiple blowouts in 2025. The Jaguars didn't seem like they had a stranglehold on the AFC South when they won it in 2022, but it sure seems like it now.

Save for their blown lead against the Texans in Houston, the Jaguars absolutely dominated the AFC South in the first year of the Liam Coen era. That is a great sign for the Jaguars and their future moving ahead. This won't be the first AFC South title of Coen's tenure.

Play of the day

Antonio Johnson's pick-six of Brandon Allen deserves the recognition this week. It was the play that truly broke this game open.

