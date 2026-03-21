Details Revealed on Jaguars' Offer for Seahawks' Jake Bobo
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JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars appear to be on the verge of adding a new face to the organization.
The Jaguars signed Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jake Bobo to an offer sheet on Friday, and the details have been released on exactly what that offer sheet entails, thanks to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer.
Bobo Offer Sheet
The Seahawks have the right of first refusal on any offer for Bobo, which means they have a few days to match the offer sheet. Seattle's tender on Bobo, who was an unrestricted free agent, was worth $3.5 million so this is clearly a step up in terms of cash and length.
If the Seahawks match the offer, they will have to pony up more guranteed cash and also make a 2027 committment to Bobo. For those reasons alone, it seems more likely than not the Jaguars will officially have a new receiver in four days.
While Bobo has limited production as a pass-catcher since entering the league as an undrafted free agent, he has shined on special teams and as a blocker, two roles the Jaguars still need to fill on their depth chart after the opening stages of free agency. Bobo has made plays when called upon, but it is clear his value goes beyond what he does in the passing game.
For the Jaguars, Bobo makes sense as a younger, slightly more expensive version of Tim Patrick, who served as their top backup wide receiver last season. Patrick played over 30% of the snaps for the Jaguars' offense, playing big roles as a run blocker and in the red-zone.
Patrick, an unrestricted free agent, has not been re-signed by the Jaguars. The Jaguars also had Dyami Brown exit in free agency, meaning there are some open spots in the wide receiver pecking order.
If Bobo is officially added to the roster, he makes sense as the No. 4/No. 5 receiver, depending on what role Travis Hunter is playing in any given week or situation. It isn't a move that is due to change the complexion of the offense, but it is a cheap one that would help Liam Coen continue to demand more and more from the receiver position.
Perhaps most importantly, Bobo would now impact the Jaguars when it comes to the compensatory pick formula. As a restricted free agent, Bobo would not detract from the Jaguars' projected three compensatory picks that are due to hit next offseason.
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John Shipley has been covering the Jacksonville Jaguars as a beat reporter and publisher of Jaguar Report since 2019. Previously, he covered UCF's undefeated season as a beat reporter for NSM.Today, covered high school prep sports in Central Florida, and covered local sports and news for the Palatka Daily News. Follow John Shipley on Twitter at @_john_shipley.Follow _john_shipley