Jaguars' Devin Lloyd Finds Spot On Important List
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- 2025 has been a banner year thus far for Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd, and the accolades keep rolling in after Week 8.
While the Jaguars having an up-and-down season at 4-3, the good times have often been tied to Lloyd and his play. As a result, Lloyd is the Jaguars' lone selection to Sports Illustrated's NFL All-Pro 2025 Midseason teams.
Lloyd's Selection
Lloyd was one of three off-ball linebackers to make the first-team, joining Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell and Washington Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner.
"Campbell fills the stat sheet every week. The 2023 first-round pick has 64 tackles, three sacks, five tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and a pass defensed. Then there’s Lloyd, who won September’s Defensive Player of the Month with four interceptions this season, including a 99-yard pick-six of Patrick Mahomes," SI said.
Lloyd, 27, is a former first-round selection for the Jaguars who is entering his fourth season as a full-time starter in Duval. Facing a contract season after the Jaguars declined to pick up his fifth-year option in the offseason, Lloyd has had an on-fire start to the 2025 season thanks to his ability to make game-changing plays.
Lloyd has appeared in six games this season, recording 28 tackles, two tackles for loss, two quarterback hits, one fumble recovery, four interceptions, and one-pick six. Lloyd has been amongst the most impactful defenders in the entire NFL, and a continued pattern of his high-level play will lead to a big contract in March -- whether with the Jaguars or elsewhere.
Lloyd missed the Jaguars' Week 7 loss to the Los Angeles Rams with a calf injury that he sustained in Week 6 against the Seattle Seahawks. He was limited in Wednesday's practice for Week 9, and his status moving forward against the Las Vegas Raiders seems to be up in the air.
“Devin a little bit more on the quieter side early getting to know him and then you talk to him, and you hear a very mature dude. He had specific goals that he wanted to accomplish this season, and I thought he attacked it in the exact right way. You look at the offseason program wanting to get faster, a little bit more athletic, be a little bit more dynamic," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said on Wednesday.
"I thought he attacked it the right way. He came in training camp, we had multiple conversations with him and just, ‘This is what I expect, these are my expectations for myself as a player and how I can help this defense and this team.’ And that's what it's been the entire time that I've gotten to know Devin. He is obviously made a ton of huge plays for us this season and I have a lot of respect for the player and person.”
