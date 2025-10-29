Jaguars' First Week 9 Injury Report Reveals Latest on Devin Lloyd, Brian Thomas
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have released their first injury report of Week 9, and there are some big names involved.
Amongst the most important names include former Jaguars first-round picks and key starters Brian Thomas Jr. and Devin Lloyd.
Jaguars Injury Report
The Jaguars listed eight players on the injury report for Wednesday's practice, with seven players listed as limited and one player listed as a non-participant. Veteran safety Eric Murray was the only player who did not practice. He sustained a neck injury against the Los Angeles Rams and if unavailable vs. the Las Vegas Raiders will be replaced in the starting lineup by Antonio Johnson.
As for the players who were limited, the Jaguars listed wide receivers Dyami Brown (shoulder), Brian Thomas (shoulder), and Tim Patrick (groin). Brown and Thomas each participated in practice with red, non-contact jerseys on.
Also listed as limited on the day were linebacker Dennis Gardeck (chest), cornerback Jourdan Lewis (neck), linebacker Devin Lloyd (calf), and tight end Quintin Morris (groin). Morris missed Week 7 against the Los Angeles Rams. Lloyd missed Week 7 as well after sustaining the injury in Week 6 against the Seattle Seahawks.
Lloyd has been a star piece of the Jaguars thus far in 2025, recording four interceptions in the first six games -- including a 99-yard pick-six of Patrick Mahomes in Week 5. Lloyd and his playmaking ability have been missed in the lineup over the last few weeks, and his status will be one to watch ahead of the Raiders battle.
“Devin a little bit more on the quieter side early getting to know him and then you talk to him, and you hear a very mature dude. He had specific goals that he wanted to accomplish this season, and I thought he attacked it in the exact right way. You look at the offseason program wanting to get faster, a little bit more athletic, be a little bit more dynamic," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said on Wednesday.
"I thought he attacked it the right way. He came in training camp, we had multiple conversations with him and just, ‘This is what I expect, these are my expectations for myself as a player and how I can help this defense and this team.’ And that's what it's been the entire time that I've gotten to know Devin. He is obviously made a ton of huge plays for us this season and I have a lot of respect for the player and person.”
Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley to talk about the Jaguars' first injury report of Week 9.
Please let us know your thoughts on the Jaguars' first injury report of Week 9 when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.