Jaguar Report

Jaguars' First Week 9 Injury Report Reveals Latest on Devin Lloyd, Brian Thomas

The Jacksonville Jaguars have released their first injury report of their week of preparation for the Las Vegas Raiders.

John Shipley

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen walks off the field after an NFL training camp session at the Miller Electric Center, Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla.
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen walks off the field after an NFL training camp session at the Miller Electric Center, Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have released their first injury report of Week 9, and there are some big names involved.

Amongst the most important names include former Jaguars first-round picks and key starters Brian Thomas Jr. and Devin Lloyd.

Jaguars Injury Report

The Jaguars listed eight players on the injury report for Wednesday's practice, with seven players listed as limited and one player listed as a non-participant. Veteran safety Eric Murray was the only player who did not practice. He sustained a neck injury against the Los Angeles Rams and if unavailable vs. the Las Vegas Raiders will be replaced in the starting lineup by Antonio Johnson.

As for the players who were limited, the Jaguars listed wide receivers Dyami Brown (shoulder), Brian Thomas (shoulder), and Tim Patrick (groin). Brown and Thomas each participated in practice with red, non-contact jerseys on.

liam coen
Oct 19, 2025; London, United Kingdom; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen looks on during the second half of an NFL International Series game at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Also listed as limited on the day were linebacker Dennis Gardeck (chest), cornerback Jourdan Lewis (neck), linebacker Devin Lloyd (calf), and tight end Quintin Morris (groin). Morris missed Week 7 against the Los Angeles Rams. Lloyd missed Week 7 as well after sustaining the injury in Week 6 against the Seattle Seahawks.

Lloyd has been a star piece of the Jaguars thus far in 2025, recording four interceptions in the first six games -- including a 99-yard pick-six of Patrick Mahomes in Week 5. Lloyd and his playmaking ability have been missed in the lineup over the last few weeks, and his status will be one to watch ahead of the Raiders battle.

liam coen
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen looks on during the second quarter of an NFL football matchup, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Seahawks defeated the Jaguars 20-12. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Devin a little bit more on the quieter side early getting to know him and then you talk to him, and you hear a very mature dude. He had specific goals that he wanted to accomplish this season, and I thought he attacked it in the exact right way. You look at the offseason program wanting to get faster, a little bit more athletic, be a little bit more dynamic," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said on Wednesday.

"I thought he attacked it the right way. He came in training camp, we had multiple conversations with him and just, ‘This is what I expect, these are my expectations for myself as a player and how I can help this defense and this team.’ And that's what it's been the entire time that I've gotten to know Devin. He is obviously made a ton of huge plays for us this season and I have a lot of respect for the player and person.”

liam coen
Oct 12, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen looks on during the first half against the Seattle Seahawks at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images / Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley to talk about the Jaguars' first injury report of Week 9.

Please let us know your thoughts on the Jaguars' first injury report of Week 9 when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

feed

Published
John Shipley
JOHN SHIPLEY

John Shipley has been covering the Jacksonville Jaguars as a beat reporter and publisher of Jaguar Report since 2019. Previously, he covered UCF's undefeated season as a beat reporter for NSM.Today, covered high school prep sports in Central Florida, and covered local sports and news for the Palatka Daily News. Follow John Shipley on Twitter at @_john_shipley.